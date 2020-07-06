Microsoft announced on Monday that a new Games Showcase livestream featuring titles for the upcoming Xbox Series X console, will take place on July 23.

The Games Showcase can be viewed on Xbox's official YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Twitter channels starting at 12 p.m. EDT.

A pre-show leading up the presentation will take place in partnership with the Summer Game Fest at 11 p.m. EDT and will be hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Microsoft will give information regarding new games that are set to be released for the Xbox Series X including launch title Halo Infinite.

Xbox Series X, Microsoft's next-generation console following the Xbox One, is to launch this holiday season and compete with Sony's next-generation console, the PlayStation 5.

Xbox Series X is four times more powerful than Xbox One, Microsoft previously said. The console will also have backward compatibility to play older games and all Xbox One accessories including controllers are compatible with it.