Xavier Bonner will be one of 25 bachelors hoping to find love with Charity Lawson on The Bachelorette's upcoming twentieth season.

ADVERTISEMENT
Xavier is a 27-year-old handsome suitors from Carrboro, NC.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

The Bachelorette's new season is set to premiere Monday, June 26 on ABC, and episodes will air each week in the series' new slightly-later time period at 9PM ET/PT.

Charity is a child and family therapist from Columbus, GA, who has a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. She originally competed for Zach Shallcross' heart on Season 27 of The Bachelor earlier this year.

After Zach met Charity's family, he eliminated her in fourth place on The Bachelor.

But now it's Charity's turn to hand out the roses, and she may just find the love of her life.

Based on a preview of The Bachelorette premiere, Charity and Xavier share a romantic kiss!

Does Xavier have what it takes to win Charity's First Impression Rose and maybe go all the way to steal her heart?

Below is a list of five facts Reality TV World has compiled about The Bachelorette Season 20 contestant Xavier Bonner.


Xavier is "one tall glass of water," according to ABC

Xavier is a whopping six feet and six inches tall.

Xavier says that when people first see and meet him, they ask, "Do you play basketball?"

While Xavier may not be interested in playing basketball professionally, he can definitely dunk a basketball on the court!

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  


The Bachelorette bachelor pursued a career in science, not sports

Xavier has worked as a graduate student research assistant in Biomedical Sciences at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill since August 2018.

Xavier began his quest for higher education seven years ago when he thought, "Why not me?"

After two years of "triumphs and tribulations," according to Xavier's Instagram account, he became a PhD candidate in Spring 2020.


Xavier's beloved mother inspired him to become a scientist

Xavier's Biomedical research is focused around virological and immunological problems.

Xavier shared in his casting video for The Bachelorette, "My mom suffers from an autoimmune disease, so I attribute my interest in science to her."

Xavier's parents, who have been happily married for 30 years, embody the type of relationship he wants to find.

Xavier says he most admires his mom and wants to find a partner who can give their future children the same kind of love he had received as a kid.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)


ABC says that Xavier brings brains and charisma to a relationship

Xavier says he wants to get married and he hoped to have chemistry with Charity going into her The Bachelorette season.

Xavier apparently likes to shower his significant other with compliments because he genuinely wants to see his girlfriend -- and hopefully future wife -- happy.

But Xavier's partner needs to be okay with the fact he's a self-declared "gamer" and loves playing video games in his free time.


Xavier played Rugby in college and minored in Mathematics

Xavier attended Morehouse College from 2013-2018. He graduated with a major in Physics and Computer Science and minored in Mathematics.

While in school, Xavier was a member of the Society of Physics Students, the Biophysical Society, and the Morehouse College Rugby Club. He was also the MBRS RISE Scholar and the Amgen Scholar.

Xavier then received his PhD in Biochemistry and Biophysics in 2023. He played on the UNC Intramural Basketball team.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Click here to read The Bachelorette spoilers for Charity's upcoming season, including which guys made it all the way to the end.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 20
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 20 NEWS