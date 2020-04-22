Los Angeles punk band X is back with new music.

The group surprised fans Wednesday by releasing Alphabetland, its first album in 27 years.

X last released Hey Zeus!, its seventh studio album, in 1993. Alphabetland is the first album to feature all of the group's original members, Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom and D.J. Bonebrake, since Ain't Love Grand!, released in 1985.

Doe said on Twitter that the album was written in the last 18 months.

"When your heart is broken you think every song is about that. These songs were written in the last 18 months & it blows my mind how timely they are," the singer and musician said.

"We want all our family, friends & fans to hear our records as soon as it's finished. This time we could do that," he said. "Thanks to [our label] Fat Possum & our audience."

Rolling Stone said X recorded five songs with producer Rob Schnapf in November 2018. The group collaborated with Schnapf again in January for seven more songs.

X released Alphabetland via Bandcamp. Fat Possum is exploring ways to give the album a wider release.