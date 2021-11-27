The X-Factor and The Winner Is alum Thomas Wells has died in a work-related accident at an Oklahoma tire manufacturing plant, his wife Jessica Wells has announced. He was 46.

"It caused him to have no oxygen in his brain, which caused his body to kind of fail," Wells' grieving spouse told E! News Saturday about the mishap, a day after she announced his Nov. 13 death on Facebook.

"I will always love you babe!! Your the bestest man in the whole world!! Until we meet again in heaven...you sing with the angels!! Thomas Matthew Wells 9-2-1975 - 11-13-2021," Wells' post said.

Wells -- who also appeared on America's Got Talent and The Voice -- got caught in an automatic conveyer belt-type of machine, according to TMZ.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, then airlifted to another facility in Texas where he ultimately died.

Thomas and Jessica Wells met in 2003 and married the following year.