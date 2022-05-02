Wynonna and Ashley Judd attended Sunday's Country Music Hall of Fame gala in Nashville, one day after their mom, Naomi, died at the age of 76.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sisters were there to honor Naomi's life and legacy. The official cause of her death has not been publicly disclosed, but her family attributed the loss to mental illness. The superstar battled anxiety and depression for years.

Naomi and Wynonna -- who made up the iconic country music duo The Judds -- were inducted into the Hall of Fame together Sunday.

"I didn't prepare anything tonight because I knew Mom would probably talk the most," Wynonna told the audience. "I'm gonna make this fast, because my heart's broken, and I feel so blessed. It's a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and this blessed."

Wynonna thanked everyone for their support during such a difficult time and vowed to keep on singing in her mother's memory.

"That's what we do," she said.

Several artists paid tribute to Naomi with their performances during the event.

Tommy Simms sang "Love Can Build a Bridge," Gillian Welch and David Rawlings sang "Young Love (Strong Love)" and Carly Pearce sang "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!