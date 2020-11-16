"Celebrating our next family member today. First for my bro Wy and @merediththeweasel. We are are over the moon and can't wait!!!!" Hudson said alongside an image of herself placing her head on Hagner's baby bump.
Hudson and Hagner appear to be celebrating at a baby shower in the photo, which also features balloons in the background.
Wyatt Russell, 34, and Hagner, 33, got married in Aspen, Colorado in September 2019.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.