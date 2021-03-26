Wyatt Russell says he auditioned for the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old actor recalled on Friday's episode of Good Morning America how he auditioned to play Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in Captain America before Chris Evans was cast.

Russell plays John Walker, aka Captain America, in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which premiered last week. On GMA, Russell said landing the role now was "sort of" a full-circle moment.

"I think it's a fun story," the star said. "Honestly, I think the first audition was really more just something to read to see if I was any good at acting or not. I don't think I was ever actually in competition for the role."

"It was crazy, and this time it came around. This time I had no idea even what it was. It was just like, Marvel wants you to read for something. Go for it, and then I found out after I got the part what it was."

Evans played Captain America in seven films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame. The actor is expected to appear in future films in the franchise.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles as Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, and Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, respectively.

In the new series, Russell's Walker is a soldier and the U.S. government's choice to replace Rogers (Evans) as Captain America. Russell refused to say on GMA whether his character is a good guy or a villain.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Oh, you're going to have to find that out," he said.

Russell is the son of actor Kurt Russell and actress Goldie Hawn. Hawn and her daughter, Kate Hudson, posted loving messages to Kurt Russell on his 70th birthday last week.