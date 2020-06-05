Wyatt Cenac appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and discussed how he was able to release his HBO series Problem Areas for free on YouTube.

Problem Areas ran for two seasons on HBO and featured the actor tackling social issues such as policing in Season 1 and education in Season 2.

Cenac believed that now would be a good time to release the series for free on YouTube due to the ongoing protests taking place worldwide following the death of George Floyd.

"I just kind of put it out there that if HBO wanted to make it free on YouTube, I'd be cool with it and it picked up steam in a way on social media that I honestly didn't expect. A lot of people retweeted it and agreed with it and liked it," Cenac said.

Cenac, who said he has taken part in protests as they are happening right outside his home in Brooklyn, also discussed what he sees as a positive outcome from the protests.

"I think what feels different now, as opposed to even just a couple years ago, is I feel like people are starting to look internally and say, 'Okay well, as a white person, what is my responsibility in this? What is my role to play in this and where have I been complicit in allowing these things to happen,'" Cenac said.

"What I feel hopeful for is that as people are opting into this movement, they continue to opt in and recognize that we are no good when we silo ourselves off and especially when the wealthy who can silo themselves off, to the detriment of everybody else," he continued.