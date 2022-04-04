Roman Reigns cemented himself as the Tribal Chief of WWE when he became the Undisputed WWE and Universal Champion at night two of WrestleMania 38 on Sunday.

Reigns, whose nicknames also include The Head of the Table, became a double champion after facing Brock Lesnar in the main event of night two. WrestleMania 38 took place in front of a packed crowed at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The bout, which was advertised as the biggest WrestleMania match of all time, was a winner takes all unification match. Reigns entered the match as Universal Champion with Lesnar as the WWE Champion.

Lesnar removed his gloves right after the bell rang to signify that he was ready to beatdown Reigns like he had in the past. The Beast was in control during the opening moments until Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman started to distract his former client Lesnar outside the ring.

Reigns took advantage of the distraction and performed a Spear that sent himself and Lesnar through the ringside barricade. Reigns, back inside the ring, delivered a second Spear and two Superman Punches, but it wasn't enough.

Lesnar countered a third Superman Punch by taking Reigns to Suplex City and later landed an F-5, however, Reigns kicked out of the ensuing pin attempt. Reigns then later took out the referee after the official was sandwiched between Lesnar and the turnbuckles.

Reigns attacked Lesnar below the belt as the referee was knocked out and nailed him with the Universal Championship after Heyman handed it to him. Lesnar, despite the cheap shots, was still able to kick out of Reigns' pin after the referee regained his composure.

Lesnar's last chance for victory came when he reversed another Spear attempt into a Kimura Lock submission hold. Heyman stepped in again and helped push the ring's rope towards Reigns' hand so that his client could break up the submission hold.

Heyman then pleaded with Reigns to get on his feet as he complained about his shoulder from the Kimura Lock. Lesnar went for another F-5 but Reigns escaped and performed another Spear to win the match and become a double champion.

Reigns held up both championship belts and celebrated with Heyman as fireworks erupted across the Texas sky to wrap up WrestleMania 38.

Also on night two of WrestleMania 38, SmackDown announcer former NFL star and podcaster Pat McAfee stepped into the ring against Austin Theory, the protege of WWE boss Vince McMahon who watched the action from ringside.

McAfee proved once again that he knows his way around a wrestling ring and had a highly-competitive match against Theory. McAfee was also able to land an impressive Suplex from the top rope.

Theory was on the edge of victory as he set McAfee up for the A-Town Down but the sports personality reversed the move and pinned Theory to suddenly win the match.

McAfee, as he was celebrating, challenged McMahon to step into the ring. The CEO and chairman of WWE entered the ring and took off his jacket to display an impressive physique for a 76-year-old.

This led to a sudden and impromptu match between McMahon and McAfee that ended early after Theory interfered, which allowed McMahon to win. As Theory and McMahon celebrated, the boss' old rival, Texas hero and professional wrestling icon Stone Cold Steve Austin made his way to the ring.

Austin took Theory out with a Stone Cold Stunner and attempted to do the same to McMahon, however, McMahon took the move very awkwardly. Austin, who had defeated Kevin Owens in a surprise return match during night one of WrestleMania 38 on Saturday, then started drinking beers with McAfee before he took him out with a Stunner as well.

Sami Zayn faced off against Jackass star and stuntman Johnny Knoxville in an Anything Goes match.

The bout featured the use of multiple weapons including stop signs, a table littered with mouse traps, a taser, a bowling ball and more items inspired by the Jackass series.

Zayn would find himself in control of the match until Knoxville would receive help from his Jackass castmates, including Chris Pontius, who channeled his Party Boy character, and Wee Man, who emerged from underneath the ring to bodyslam Zayn.

Zayn lost the match after a giant hand slapped him down outside the ring and after he was trapped inside a giant mouse trap that allowed Knoxville to easily pin him.

Other moments from WrestleMania 38 night two included Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeating Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day; Edge defeating AJ Styles after he received help from Damian Priest; Sasha Banks and Naomi becoming the new Women's Tag Team Champions; Bobby Lashley defeating Omos and Randy Orton and Riddle of RK-Bro retaining their Raw Tag Team Championships.

Professional wrestling legend Triple H kicked off night two by placing his boots in the ring to symbolize that he is retired from in-ring competition.

Night one of WrestleMania 38 on Saturday included Jimmy and Jey Uso of The Usos retaining their SmackDown Tag Team Championships; Drew McIntyre defeating Happy Corbin; The Miz and Logan Paul defeating Rey and Dominik Mysterio; The Miz betraying and attacking Paul; Bianca Belair defeating Becky Lynch to become the new Raw Women's Champion; Charlotte Flair successfully defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey and Cody Rhodes making a surprise return to defeat Seth Rollins.

Cody Rhodes, the son of the late, great Dusty Rhodes, came back to WWE after he had competed and help started rival company AEW, or All Elite Wrestling.