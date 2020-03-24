Triple H will be appear on NXT Wednesday, WWE announced.

The company teased Triple H will address the matches originally set for the canceled NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay event that would have taken place on April 4.

NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The planned matches from the event will now take place over the next few weeks on NXT, starting on April 1.

Other matches that have been teased for the event include Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano, NXT Champion Adam Cole defending his title against Velveteen Dream and a ladder match to determine the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship featuring Tegan Nox, Mia Yim and Chelsea Green.

Triple H is the founder of NXT, which started out as WWE's developmental brand where future superstars could hone their craft. NXT has since evolved into a third brand within WWE next to Raw and SmackDown with its own weekly television program.

WWE also announced that parts of the WWE Network will be made available for free. Fans can access the Network and watch every past WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series event for free.

Every past NXT TakeOver, NXT U.K. TakeOver, recent episodes of Raw and SmackDown, the WWE 24 docuseries, Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, the Ruthless Aggression and the Monday Night War series can also be viewed for free.

WrestleMania 36 will be taking place over two nights on April 4 and April 5 starting at 7 p.m. EDT. The event will be taking place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with no audience.

Only WWE Network subscribers will be able to view WrestleMania 36.