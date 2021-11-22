Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Big E faced off in the main event of Survivor Series, WWE's annual event where SmackDown battles Raw.

The bout on Sunday started out at a slower pace. Reigns and Big fought outside the ring throughout the match with The Head of the Table trash talking to fans at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The action grew more and more intense as the match continued. Reigns delivered three Superman Punches to finally knock Big E down. Reigns went to the corner to set up for a Spear, but Big E had already gotten up and started staring down the Universal Champion.

Big E went for a Big Ending but Reigns escaped, leading to Big E spearing his opponent through the ropes and out of the ring. Reigns recovered and landed his own Spear as Big E got back into the ring, but it wasn't enough.

Big E was able to land his Big Ending, but it also would not keep Reigns down for the three count. Reigns later used the steel stairs to get extra leverage on another Superman Punch outside the ring.

Reigns then attacked Big E's injured leg and performed another Spear to earn the three count and win the match.

Reigns, earlier in the night, met with WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon who made a surprise visit to Survivor Series.

McMahon brought with him a gold egg that he said belonged to Cleopatra, as seen in the movie Red Notice starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Reigns entered McMahon's office with the boss telling the Universal Champion that his cousin The Rock gifted it to him in celebration of his WWE debut happening 25 years ago at Survivor Series.

McMahon said the egg was not a fake movie prop and that it was worth $100 million, which Reigns said is what his next contract should be worth.

McMahon would later return to his office with the egg missing. McMahon ordered officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to find the egg and that he will get to bottom of the theft Monday on Raw.

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch took on her heated rival, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in the opening match of the night.

The match was a personal one for both grapplers, who used to be best friends. The match started out as a brawl as Flair went for the Natural Selection early, which Lynch was able to reverse into the Dis-Arm-Her.

Lynch was later able to land the Man-Handle Slam, but Flair put her foot on the ropes in order to break up the referee's count.

Flair went to the top rope throughout the match and finally landed a Moonsault on Lynch outside the ring. The Queen then tried to pin The Man using the ropes for leverage, but the referee caught it.

Lynch paid Flair back by using the same technique, except this time it resulted in a three count. Flair smiled at what transpired as Lynch celebrated in the ring.

Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens represented Raw and took on Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Corbin, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre of SmackDown in a traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination match.

Owens left the match and got himself eliminated after he argued with Rollins about who should start the match. Balor later evened things up by eliminating Corbin with the Coup de Grace.

Lashley was able to eliminate Woods with the Hurt Lock, but he later got himself counted out along with McIntyre as they battled outside the ring for too long. Sheamus eliminated Balor with the Brogue Kick before he was eliminated by Theory with a roll-up pin.

Hardy eliminated Theory with a Swanton Bomb but the high-flyer was unable to defeat Rollins, who won the match and became the Sole Survivor for Raw after he nailed Hardy with a Curb Stomp.

Bianca Belair, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley represented Raw and took on Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler and Toni Storm of SmackDown in the night's second 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination match.

Belair was quickly left by herself against Banks, Shotzi, Natalya and Baszler after her team was quickly eliminated along with SmackDown's Storm.

Belair and Banks got to battle each other once again, a rematch from the main event of WrestleMania 37 from earlier this year.

Shotzi, Natalya and Baszler didn't like Banks' ordering them around, causing them to keep The Boss outside the ring where she was eliminated. Belair took advantage and was able to eliminate Natalya and Baszler.

Belair then won the match and was the Sole Survivor for Raw after she took Shotzi out with the KOD.

Other moments from Survivor Series included Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeating United States Champion Damian Priest via disqualification; Omos winning a dual-brand Battle Royal; and Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro defeating SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.