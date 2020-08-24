The Fiend Bray Wyatt won big at SummerSlam but had his victory celebration cut short by a returning Roman Reigns.

The Fiend battled his nemesis Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship on Sunday in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Strowman and The Fiend went to war and battled throughout the ringside area and the production area backstage. The Fiend smashed Strowman into the hard floor by performing his finishing maneuver, Sister Abigail.

Strowman, back in the ring, was unable to keep The Fiend down with a Running Powerslam. The Monster Among Men grabbed a box cutter from a tool box and started to rip the ring's canvas apart, exposing wood underneath.

The Fiend then defeated Strowman after delivering two Sister Abigails onto the exposed wood, making him Universal Champion once again.

Reigns, as The Fiend grabbed the Universal Championship and started celebrating, took the villainous grappler down with a Spear. The Big Dog then moved onto Strowman and gave him a Spear outside the ring.

Reigns grabbed a steel chair and beat down Strowman with it before he returned to the ring and took The Fiend down with another Spear. Reigns then held up the Universal Championship as SummerSlam went off the air.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defended his title against Randy Orton. The Viper played mind games early on and avoided fighting McIntyre in the opening moments,

Orton waited for the perfect moment to strike and started to dominate the bout. McIntyre, however, was able to avoid Orton's RKO twice and eventually fought his way back into the match.

Orton later dodged McIntyre's Claymore but missed on his third attempt to nail the champ with an RKO. McIntyre then won the match in surprising fashion with a sudden roll-up pin to remain WWE Champion.

Asuka was pulling double duty on Sunday as she faced Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship and then later Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's Championship.

The Empress of Tomorrow was in control against Bayley until the double champion started targeting Asuka's left knee. Bayley then stole yet another victory after Banks got involved. Asuka attacked Banks to send her off the ring apron which allowed Bayley to defeat her with a roll-up pin to remain SmackDown Women's Champion.

Banks was confident heading into her title defense as Asuka was worn down from the previous match. The Boss, no matter what she did, could not keep Asuka down and pleaded with Bayley for help.

Bayley attempted to interfere and dodged Asuka's attack. Banks grabbed Asuka from behind and applied The Bank Statement but, Asuka escaped the submission hold to apply the Asuka Lock. Banks then tapped out, making Asuka the new Raw Women's Champion.

Dominik Mysterio had his first match in WWE against Seth Rollins in a Street Fight. The young high flyer was accompanied to the ring by his father, Rey Mysterio . Dominik Mysterio asked his father beforehand to not get involved in the match.

Dominik Mysterio was impressive as he battled Seth Rollins and brought the fight to the Monday Night Messiah. Dominik Mysterio punished Rollins with a kendo stick and even used the weapon to send himself and Rollins through a table.

Rey Mysterio was forced to get involved after Rollins' disciple Murphy joined the fight and started attacking his son. Rollins was able to handcuff Rey Mysterio and angered Dominik Mysterio after he threatened his mother.

Rollins survived a Frogsplash by Dominik Mysterio by raising his knees. Rollins then forced Rey Mysterio to watch as defeated his son by unleashing The Stomp.

Other moments from SummerSlam included U.S. Champion Apollo Crews successfully defending his title against MVP; Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits successfully defending their titles against Andrade and Angel Garza; and Mandy Rose defeating Sonya Deville, causing Deville to leave WWE.