WWE star Becky Lynch is going to be a mom.

The 33-year-old professional wrestler, aka The Man, announced her pregnancy during Monday's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Lynch, the longest-reigning Raw Women's Champion in WWE history, relinquished her title to an ecstatic Asuka.

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother," Lynch told Asuka.

Lynch, who is expecting her first child with her fiance, WWE wrestler Seth Rollins, celebrated her achievements in the professional circuit in an Instagram post Monday.

"I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you've made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I left that same building tonight with my new family," she wrote.

Fellow WWE personalities Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Carmella, Maryse Mizanin, Torrie Wilson and Dana Warrior celebrated and congratulated Lynch in the comments.

"Sooo happy for you!!! You ended one hell of a journey but now a new amazing one is starting!! Sending so much love," Brie Bella wrote.

"Chills everywhere! So beyond happy for you! So beyond proud of you! Forever the GOAT! Love you Becky!!!" Nikki Bella added.

"The best is yet to be!! You'll see, every mother is the truest Ultimate Warrior! Congratulations, dear one! You will be an absolutely incredible mother!" Warrior, the widow of Ultimate Warrior, said.

Lynch and Rollins got engaged in August after making their relationship official in May 2019. The pair made their red carpet debut at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in June.

Earlier this month, Lynch appeared as a guest star in the Billions Season 5 premiere.