WWE confirmed a developmental talent has tested positive for COVID-19 and the company will test all employees who appeared at its Performance Center in Orlando.

"A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE's training facility on Tuesday, June 9 has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms," WWE associate medical director Jeffrey Dugas said in a statement.

"However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company's performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule," he continued.

WWE has used the Performance Center to film its weekly, televised programs since March. Developmental talent have started to be used as audience members.

WWE will resume taping of its shows following the results of the COVID-19 tests. Raw has already aired on Monday with pay-per-view event Backlash taking place on Sunday.

A WWE employee tested positive for COVID-19 in April following a dinner they had with two healthcare officials. The employee was placed under quarantine and has recovered. The company said that the matter was low risk to the talent and staff as no one from the company had any contact with the employee after the dinner.

WWE was deemed an essential business in Florida in April, allowing the company to continue filming.

"We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance," WWE said at the time.