Retired WWE star Sarah Logan is a new mom.

The 27-year-old former professional wrestler recently welcomed her first child, son Raymond Cash, with her husband and fellow WWE star, Raymond "Erik" Rowe.

Logan shared a photo on Instagram of herself holding her baby boy at the hospital. She said her son was born after 44 hours in labor.

"After 44 hrs of labor He was worth every second," Logan captioned the post. "Raymond Cash Rowe 8lbs 11oz. 21.75"."

Erik posted a photo of their son on his own account.

"After 44hrs of labor both mama and baby are happy and safe. He's perfect. #rowesborg @sarahrowe #weebabycash," he wrote.

WWE's Alexa Bliss, Maria Kanellis, Dasha Kuret and Nikki Cross were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congratulations!!! Sending you guys so much love and support!!!" Kanellis wrote.

"Congratulations mama!!!!!" Kanellis added.

"Awwwwwwww so so so happy for you guys, congratulations," Cross said.

Logan and Erik married in December 2018 and announced in July that they were expecting their first child. The news followed Logan's release from the WWE in April.

"You can't wrestle while you're pregnant. That's a very demanding job. And we tried, and almost immediately got pregnant, which always makes you feel good," she said on her YouTube channel.

Logan said on Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show podcast in January that she's open to returning to WWE wrestling.

"If I'm able to finagle a way to comfortably have my kid on the road, I don't see why I wouldn't come back full time," the star said.

"With WWE, you don't really get to pick how you come back," she added. "I will come back to wrestling in some capacity, I'm sure of it."