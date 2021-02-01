WWE hosted the 34th annual Royal Rumble Sunday to determine who is going to the main event at WrestleMania.

The Royal Rumble featured the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble match where 30 superstars from Raw, SmackDown and NXT competed against each other. A competitor is eliminated if they are thrown over the top rope and both feet touch the floor. The last one remaining earns a world championship, main event match at WrestleMania.

Edge, who was returning for the first time since he was injured during his match with Randy Orton in June, kicked off the Men's Royal Rumble match at No. 1. The Viper was right behind him at No. 2.

Edge wasted no time and went right after Orton before he could enter the ring with the rivals battling around the ringside area. Sami Zayn was out next followed by Mustafa Ali with both joining Orton to attack Edge.

Orton, after Jeff Hardy entered the Rumble, unleashed a flurry of RKO's on everyone in the ring, including those who had started to help him out. Edge ended the assault with a Spear and started to brawl with Orton outside the ring again. Edge used a steel chair on Orton which injured him, causing WWE officials to walk Orton to the backstage area. Orton was not officially eliminated from the Royal Rumble match.

Veteran Carlito returned to WWE at No. 8 and NXT's Damian Priest made his first Royal Rumble appearance at No. 14. Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz , who asked to collaborate with Bad Bunny backstage but was turned down, entered the Royal Rumble at No. 15 and proceeded to destroy Bad Bunny's DJ equipment that was located at the top of the entrance ramp.

Bad Bunny came out upset at The Miz and yelled at him from outside the ring. The Miz and his partner John Morrison became distracted by Bad Bunny, allowing Priest to eliminate them both. Bad Bunny then climbed the top turn buckle and launched himself at The Miz and Morrison, taking both of them out.

Kane came back at No. 18 and had a brief Team Hell No reunion with Daniel Bryan before he turned on his former tag team partner. Veteran Hurricane Helms entered at No. 23 but was quickly eliminated by both Intercontinental Champion Big E and United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

Edge's former tag team partner and best friend Christian returned to in-ring action at No. 24, his first match since 2014. Christian helped out Edge and shared a hug with his partner. Seth Rollins came back for the first time since November at No. 29 with Braun Strowman entering at the coveted No. 30 spot.

The final four consisted of Edge, Christian, Rollins and Strowman. Rollins was able to eliminate both Christian and Strowman with Edge able throw out Rollins. Edge thought he had the match won until Orton came back and delivered an RKO out of nowhere.

Edge was able to withstand the attack and throw out Orton, to win the match. This is Edge's second Royal Rumble victory with his first coming in 2010.

Bayley and Naomi started the Women's Royal Rumble match at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Bianca Belair came in at No. 3 with Billie Kay at No. 4. Kay went to the announcer's desk and was a guest-commentator instead of officially entering the match.

NXT's Shotzi Blackheart entered at No. 5 and drove her mini tank to the ring. Kay tried to get hired by Blackheart by using her signature resume, but Blackheart responded by shooting an object at her with the tank. Kay continued to try and partner up with someone until she joined forces with veteran Jillian Hall who entered at No. 8.

Kay formed multiple alliances during the match as she also helped out Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan of The Riott Squad and her former tag team partner Peyton Royce. The Riott Squad helped Kay throw out Hall before they eliminated Kay.

Veteran Victoria returned to WWE at No. 10, NXT's Santana Garrett entered at No. 12 and NXT's Rhea Ripley came in at No. 14. Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson also competed at No. 17.

Lacey Evans entered at No. 18 and was introduced by Ric Flair, which angered Ric Flair's daughter Charlotte Flair. Evans walked to the ring wearing one of Charlotte Flair's robes. Veteran Alicia Fox entered at No. 22.

Fox was able to briefly become the 24/7 Champion after R-Truth ran into the ring, claiming that he got the Royal Rumble matches mixed up. Fox pinned him to take the title but lost it back to Truth after she was eliminated from the Royal Rumble by Mandy Rose.

Belair and Naomi helped each other stay in the match after being nearly eliminated and Alexa Bliss entered at No. 26.

Bliss had a impressive showing that didn't last long as the other women ganged up on her together. The assault triggered Bliss' transformation as the lights in the arena went out, however, Ripley didn't want to wait around and threw out Bliss before she could enter into her new form.

Nia Jax, despite becoming newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champions with Shayna Baszler, eliminated her tag team partner. Lana, who has had issues with Jax for months, got revenge by eliminating Jax.

Belair, Charlotte Flair and Ripley were the final three competitors left. Belair and Ripley worked together to eliminate Charlotte Flair and then started fighting each other. Belair, after an intense back and fourth struggle, was able to clothesline Ripley out and out of the ring and punch her ticket to WrestleMania.

Belair is the first Black woman to win the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Edge and Belair can challenge any world champion to a main event match at WrestleMania 37, which takes place on April 10 and April 11.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defended his title against Hall of Famer Goldberg in the first match of the night. McIntyre headbutted Goldberg before the bell rang, which lead to an intense brawl that spilled over to the outside ring area.

Goldberg speared the champ through the outside barricade and waited for McIntyre to return in order to start the match. Goldberg survived a Claymore from McIntyre and delivered more Spears before he attempted the Jackhammer.

Goldberg landed the Jackhammer but somehow, it wasn't enough. McIntyre was able to avoid another Spear and nailed the living legend with another Claymore to pick up the impressive victory. Goldberg congratulated McIntyre afterwards and shook his hand.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns defended his title against Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match. The match is won by causing your opponent to stay down for 10 seconds.

Reigns and Owens battled all throughout the ThunderDome. Reigns tossed Owens into a table from a high cliff in the stands and ran him over with a golf cart. Owens later got payback by using a forklift to raise up a wooden platform. Owens jumped off the high platform and crash landed onto The Big Dog.

Owens seems poised to win once he handcuffed Reigns to some lighting equipment. Reigns' manager Paul Heyman had the key to the handcuffs and was able to save his client. Reigns won the match after applying the Guillotine, causing Owens to pass out.

Other moments from the Royal Rumble included Jax and Baszler becoming the new Women's Tag Team Champions by defeating Charlotte Flair and Asuka; SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks successfully defending her title against Carmella; and Bad Bunny performing his song "Booker T" live with Booker T by his side.

Bad Bunny's performance was filled with fireworks and ended with Booker T saying his catchphrase, "Can you dig it? Sucka!"