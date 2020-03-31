WWE superstar Roman Reigns confirmed on Instagram that he has dropped out of WrestleMania 36.

Reigns made the announcement on Monday while addressing fans in a video while he went outside for a jog. The Big Dog called on viewers to be thoughtful and kind to others amid the COVID-19 pandemic before he addressed WrestleMania 36.

"You already know what's going on. It's all over the news, the dirt sheets, whatever you want to call them, that I pulled out of WrestleMania," Reigns said.

"It's funny because for years now man years, people are like, 'Don't show up to WrestleMania. We don't want you in it.' There's a nice handful of dudes and haters that didn't want me there. But the moment I make a choice for me and my family, I'm a coward. I'm a sissy, a lot of different things that I am now," he continued.

Reigns said that fans and the media don't know the entire story of why he won't be featured during the event and that it could be more complicated then just simply his health.

Reigns was previously forced to take a leave of absence from WWE and relinquish the Universal Championship in October 2018 due to leukemia. He returned to the WWE in February 2019 after he said the leukemia was in remission.

"You don't know what else is going on in my life. You don't know if I have newborns. You don't know if I have family in my household, older family," he said.

Reigns then apologized for missing WrestleMania and said that his in-ring career will continue.

"For all my fans, I'm sorry. I didn't get to compete this year and put on a show and entertain but sometimes things are more important," Reigns said.

"It doesn't take anything away from what I've done and what I'm going to do. I still love this game. I still love pro wrestling, sports entertainment. I love being in the ring," he continued.

Reigns was scheduled to face Hall of Famer Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. He was last featured on the March 20th episode of SmackDown where he met Goldberg in the ring to sign their match contract.

Goldberg is the current Universal Champion and will need a new opponent. WWE is still promoting Reigns vs. Goldberg on their website with Reigns still also appearing in WrestleMania 36 promotional material. It's possible WWE will announce Reigns' exit on the upcoming Friday edition of SmackDown.

WrestleMania 36 takes place over two days, on Saturday and Sunday starting at 7 p.m. EDT.