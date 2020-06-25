WWE announcer Renee Young said on Twitter she has COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Man. What a few days. My show gets canceled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone," Young said on Wednesday.

Young was referring to her talk show, WWE Backstage, which aired Tuesdays at 11 p.m. EDT on FS1. It will no longer be aired weekly.

Young was last featured on Friday's edition of SmackDown as AJ Styles was crowned the new Intercontinental Champion. The segment featured multiple WWE stars.

Young is married to Jon Moxley, who competes at WWE rival AEW and is the current AEW World Champion.

Moxley missed AEW's weekly program Dynamite on Wednesday, with AEW president and CEO Tony Khan announcing on Twitter that Moxley had secondhand exposure to COVID-19.

"Jon Moxley can get slammed on a car, crawl through tacks & fall through the stage, but it's every bit as cool that he came forward & told us he'd had secondhand exposure to COVID. We test everyone here at #AEWDynamite, but Jon protected everyone onsite like the great champ he is," Khan tweeted.

It remains unclear if Moxley will miss out on defending his AEW World Championship against Brian Cage on July 8 during night two of Fyter Fest. Khan also stated that AEW star QT Marshall had missed out on Dynamite due to having brief contact with a non-wrestling acquaintance who tested positive.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

WWE recently announced that a developmental star had tested positive for COVID-19, causing the company to test everyone who had appeared at its Performance Center in Orlando. The Performance Center has been used by WWE to continue filming new episodes of Raw, NXT, SmackDown and pay-per-view events during the pandemic.

WWE star Kevin Owens said on talk show The Bump, that he was absent from Raw on Monday after he decided to stay home after the developmental star tested positive.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported on Wednesday that multiple people in WWE who have been at the Performance Center have tested positive for COVID-19, including in-ring talent.