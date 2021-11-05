WWE has released 18 professional wrestlers including former Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax, Keith Lee, former NXT Champion Karrion Kross and more.

Mia Yim, Eva Marie, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, Harry Smith and B-Fab were released from WWE's main roster along with Jax, Lee and Kross, Wrestling Observer reported.

Scarlett, former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon, Franky Monet, Jessi Kamea, Katrina Cortez, Jeet Rama, former NXT Tag Team Champion, Oney Lorcan, Trey Baxter and Zayda Ramier were released from the company's NXT brand, Fightful reported.

WWE has released multiple professional wrestlers throughout 2021, including former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garett back in June.

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was released in July.

"All I can do is laugh...," Moon said on Twitter.