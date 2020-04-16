Remove

ADVERTISEMENT

WWE has come to terms on the release of multiple stars, including Hall of Famer Kurt Angle , Rusev and more.

Drake Maverick, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Heath Slater, Eric Young, Rowan, Sarah Logan, No Way Jose, referee Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, EC3, Aiden English and Lio Rush were also released on Wednesday.

"We wish them all the best in their future endeavors," WWE said in a statement.

Angle hasn't been featured on WWE's weekly programming after he was attacked by The Fiend Bray Wyatt in August. Rusev has not appeared on Raw following his feud with Bobby Lashley which ended in February.

"I wanted 2 says thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there. I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They're the best fans in the world. #itstrue," Angle said on Twitter.

Logan last competed on Raw Monday against Shayna Baszler who ended the bout via match stoppage after she stomped on Logan's elbow.

Gallows and Anderson were a part of The O.C. alongside AJ Styles. The duo helped Styles in his Boneyard Match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

WWE also recently announced the release of Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson of tag team The Revival.

The layoffs come days after WWE was deemed an essential business in Florida, allowing the sports-entertainment company to continue filming television programs in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.