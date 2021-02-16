Sheamus gained a huge advantage in the upcoming WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match by winning a Gauntlet on Raw.

The Gauntlet, which took place in the main event on Monday, featured each competitor in the Elimination Chamber match including WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The winner would earn the right to enter the Elimination Chamber last on Sunday.

McIntyre is defending his title against Sheamus, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy and Kofi Kingston, who replaced Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz, in the Elimination Chamber match.

The Miz dropped out of the Elimination Chamber stating that he doesn't need to compete for the WWE Championship when he has the Money in the Bank briefcase. The A-lister attempted to insert his friend John Morrison into the match instead, however, Kingston defeated The Miz to earn his place in the bout.

The Gauntlet was kicked off by Styles facing off against Kingston. Styles' towering bodyguard Omos attacked Kingston's New Day partner Xavier Woods, leading to Omos being ejected from the ringside area. Styles won after nailing Kingston with the Phenomenal Forearm.

McIntyre was the next competitor up and was taken to the limit by Styles before the champ defeated him with a Claymore. McIntyre then battled Hardy who unleashed a Swanton Bomb that McIntyre blocked with his knees. McIntyre then landed a Claymore on Hardy to continue on in the Gauntlet against Orton.

Orton and McIntyre's match didn't last long due to The Viper being distracted by Alexa Bliss, who took over the entire ThunderDome. Bliss' face appeared on every screen in the arena and distracted Orton with her evil laughter. The referee then counted out Orton, moving McIntyre into the final round against his former best friend Sheamus.

Sheamus took advantage of a battered and tired McIntyre, dodging the champ's Claymore attempt to take him out with a Brogue Kick to earn the three count and win the Gauntlet. Sheamus will now enter the Elimination Chamber last on Sunday.

Bliss, earlier on Raw, warned Orton that her partner The Fiend Bray Wyatt will be reborn after Orton set him on fire in December. Bliss appeared from the Firefly Funhouse and laughed while standing inside of a pentagram.

Bad Bunny appeared on Raw again and became the new 24/7 Champion. Former 24/7 Champion R-Truth was pinned by Akira Tozawa right in front of Bad Bunny and Damian Priest while they were hanging out backstage.

Priest threw Tozawa into a set of backstage equipment and told Bad Bunny to pin him. Bad Bunny then officially became the new 24/7 Championship, a title that is defended 24-hours a day, seven days a week. A 24/7 title match able to happen anywhere or anytime as long as a referee is present.

Other moments from Raw included Riddle and The Lucha House Party defeating MVP and Raw Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business; Charlotte Flair and Raw Women's Champion Asuka defeating Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce by disqualification; and Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler defeating Lana.

Evans would not get in the ring against Charlotte Flair and ended the match after she announced that she was pregnant. Evans' manager Ric Flair celebrated the news while Charlotte Flair looked on in shock.