Sasha Banks has joined her partner Bayley in becoming a double champion after facing Asuka on Raw.

Banks and Asuka battled for the Raw Women's Championship on Monday following their controversial match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules which saw Banks physically steal the title with help from Bayley.

Stephanie McMahon got involved last week and announced that if Bayley interferes this time, Asuka will win and reclaim the Raw Women's Championship. McMahon also stated that winning by count-out or disqualification would still result in the crowning of a champion.

Bayley still accompanied Banks to the ring, but she was quickly chased off by Asuka's partner, Kairi Sane. Banks and Asuka proceeded to have yet another hard-hitting and highly-competitive match.

The Boss was able to lock in her Bank Statement submission hold multiple times but Asuka was always able to hold on and escape. As The Empress of Tomorrow truly gained control of the match, footage from backstage played on the big screen of Bayley viciously assaulting Sane.

Asuka was then faced with deciding between the Raw Women's Championship and saving her friend. Asuka left the match and ran backstage as Banks was laid out in the ring. The referee counted Asuka out, making Banks the winner and the new Raw Women's Champion.

Banks and Bayley now hold all of the major, main roster women's championships in WWE. The duo are collectively the Women's Tag Team Champions with Bayley as also the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Asuka attended to Sane backstage and later, was angry and screaming when she was asked about a medical update on her friend.

Also on Raw, Randy Orton set his sights on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The Viper, who was spent weeks injuring legends such as Edge, Christian and Big Show, challenged McIntyre for his title at SummerSlam on Aug. 23.

McIntyre, before his non-title match against Dolph Ziggler in the main event, addressed Orton and accepted his offer, making the blockbuster match official.

The champ was allowed to pick the stipulation for his match against Ziggler, choosing to compete under Extreme Rules. McIntyre and Ziggler had a violent contest that utilized steel chairs, kendo sticks and tables.

McIntyre won the match after he nailed Ziggler with a Claymore which sent The Show Off through a table that was positioned in the corner. McIntyre, as he celebrated in the ring, was ambushed by Orton who delivered an RKO out of nowhere.

Orton then stood in the ring and held up the WWE Championship as Raw went off the air.

Other moments from Raw included Andrade and Angel Garza defeating The Viking Raiders and Ricochet and Cedric Alexander to earn a Raw Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam; Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler being counted-out in their match which lead to a brawl; Rey Mysterio's son Dominik confronting Seth Rollins; Rollins' disciple Murphy shoving Aleister Black's eye into the steel steps until Dominik stepped in; Bobby Lashley defeating Mustafa Ali; and Murphy defeating Humberto Carrillo.