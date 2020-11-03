WWE Champion Randy Orton had his hands full on Raw as he was pursed by Drew McIntyre, Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz and The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

Orton kicked off the show on Monday by stating that he is the best in WWE period, and that he is no longer a Legend Killer but rather a legend himself after becoming a world champion for the 14th time in his career.

The Viper said he was better than Edge, The Undertaker, Shawn Micheals, Ric Flair, John Cena and especially McIntyre, and dared any of his challengers to try and take away his WWE Championship.

Orton was then joined by Alexa Bliss, Wyatt's new partner. Orton demanded to know where Wyatt was, but Bliss only smiled and said he could be around before McIntyre surprise attacked the champ with a Claymore.

The Miz and his tag team partner John Morrison, as Orton was knocked out by the Claymore, quickly entered the ring with his Money in the Bank contract in hand. The Miz attempted to cash in the briefcase which would grant him an immediate WWE Championship match.

McIntyre, before the referee could ring the bell to make the cash in official, attacked The Miz and Morrison and stated that he will be the only one to take away Orton's title.

The Miz and Morrison challenged McIntyre afterwards to a two on one Handicap match that took place in the main event.

McIntyre, despite being outnumbered, dominated the majority of the bout until The Miz and Morrison were able to wear the Scottish Superstar down. McIntyre survived The Miz's Skull Crushing Finale and later nailed Mr. Money in the Bank with a Claymore to pick up the victory.

Orton didn't allow McIntyre to celebrate long however, as he took out McIntyre with an RKO. Orton stood in the middle of the ring and held his title as Wyatt's evil laugh could be heard throughout the arena.

Wyatt and Bliss dedicated their new episode of The Firefly Funhouse to Orton's RKO, calling it the three most important letters in sports entertainment. The demented duo then told their puppet Abby the Witch that she needed to put money in a swear jar after she cursed.

Wyatt also thought back to the time when Orton burned down the Wyatt Family compound and the remains of his mentor, Sister Abigail. Wyatt said the ashes from the fire helped build the Funhouse before he placed his hand over Bliss' face to give her a more sinister look.

Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were able to successfully defend their titles against Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, despite interference from Lana. All five women make up the Raw Women's team at Survivor Series which takes place on Nov. 22.

Jax, angered by Lana's interference, faced her in a one-on-battle that she won with a Samoan Drop. Jax then slammed Lana through a table for the seventh week in a row.

Other moments from Raw included Jeff Hardy defeating Elias in a Guitar on a Pole match; United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeating 24/7 Champion R-Truth; Lashley helping Drew Gulak pin R-Truth afterwards to become the new 24/7 Champion; Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business defeating Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day in a non-title match; Ricochet defeating Tucker before he was ambushed by Retribution; and Braun Strowman defeating Keith Lee and Sheamus in a Triple Threat match to earn a spot on the Raw Men's Survivor Series team.

Survivor Series is the annual event where Raw and SmackDown go to war to determine the superior brand. The Raw Men's team so far includes Strowman, AJ Styles , Lee and Sheamus. The SmackDown men's team has so far recruited Jey Uso and Kevin Owens.

Bianca Belair is the only member of the SmackDown Women's team with more members coming soon.