Randy Orton returned, was reunited with his tag team partner Riddle and faced AJ Styles in the main event of Raw.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Viper came back to WWE on Monday after missing a little over a month a action. Riddle, who formed RKBro with Orton before his absence, welcomed his partner back with open arms.

Orton was less enthused about being in a tag team, however, and said he works better by himself. Orton said Riddle has been doing just fine without him before Styles and his tag partner Omos interrupted their reunion.

The Raw Tag Team Champions made fun of Riddle for being denied by Orton before The Viper told Styles to shut up. Styles then challenged Orton with Orton accepting.

Orton then attempted to perform the RKO on Styles, but The Phenomenal One escaped the attack. Orton was also blocked from using an RKO on Omos, with Riddle also trying the move on the giant grappler. Omos viciously slammed Riddle with Orton unwilling to let him back up.

Orton and Styles had a highly-competitive match in the main event. Riddle eventually came down to the ringside area to try and help Orton.

The Original Bro attacked Omos while Orton landed an impressive RKO to win the match that connected as Styles jumped off the top rope.

Riddle went to celebrate the victory with Orton with the duo eventually sharing a hug in the middle of the ring. Orton then quickly turned back to his old ways and took Riddle out with an RKO as Raw went off the air.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Also on Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and his manager MVP discussed Lashley's upcoming title match against Hall of Famer Goldberg at SummerSlam on Aug. 21.

MVP discussed how he told Goldberg's teenage son Gage last week that his father better not show up to SummerSlam unless he wants his career ended.

Lashley then told Goldberg to keep his son from watching SummerSlam and again threatened to end the legend once and for all.

Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. was in action against Rhea Ripley. The bout was stopped, however, by Charlotte Flair who attacked both women.

Flair beat down both Nikki A.S.H. and Ripley and ended her assault by performing a Natural Selection on Ripley. The Queen then held up Nikki A.S.H.'s championship belt and celebrated.

Nikki A.S.H. defends her Raw Women's Championship against Flair and Ripley in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam.