Randy Orton got his revenge on Alexa Bliss after she burned his face with a fireball on Raw.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Viper waited to strike until Bliss competed in the main event on Monday against Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship.

Asuka, the defending champion who is also a Women's Tag Team Champion with Charlotte Flair, was on the attack early after Bliss had defeated her last week, following a dark transformation.

Asuka placed Bliss in a corner and kicked her until Bliss then turned into her former self, before she was aligned with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. Bliss cried in the corner as Asuka looked on in disbelief.

Bliss snapped out of it as the lights in the arena went out. Bliss entered into her dark transformation, which leads to her suddenly wearing an all-black ensemble, black eye liner and black lipstick.

Bliss was then able to block or withstand all of Asuka's attacks. Bliss escaped from the Asuka Lock and applied the Mandible Claw, a move used by The Fiend. Bliss was poised to win the Raw Women's Championship with the move until Orton appeared behind her.

Orton still had burn marks over his face that he covered last week with a mask. Orton took out Bliss with an RKO, ending the championship bout as Raw went off the air. Orton and Bliss' rivalry comes from Orton feuding with The Fiend, who hasn't been seen since December after Orton set him on fire.

Also on Raw, Hall of Famer Edge returned to address fans after he suffered an injury in June during his epic battle against Orton at Backlash.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Edge discussed how he had fought for nine years to return to the ring and wasn't going to let this latest injury set him back any further.

Edge then declared himself for the Men's Royal Rumble match, which takes place this Sunday at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Edge, who returned from his nine-year hiatus at last year's Royal Rumble, stated his desire to win the match, main event WrestleMania and become a world champion.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre returned for the first time in weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19.

McIntyre promoted his mega clash against Hall of Famer Goldberg for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble.

"This match this week is dedicated to everyone who's dealing with this horrible virus. We're going to get through this thing. We're going to beat it," McIntyre said before he was interrupted by Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz and his partner John Morrison.

The Miz again promised to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase after McIntyre and Goldberg face off. Goldberg also came down to the ring and met with McIntyre face-to-face.

The Miz tried to get McIntyre and Goldberg to start fighting to no avail. Goldberg instead laid out The Miz with a Spear while McIntyre nailed Morrison with a Claymore.

Other moments from Raw included Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Lacey Evans defeating Flair, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke; Xavier Woods defeating Slapjack of Retribution before he was attacked by the group; Retribution leader Mustafa Ali declaring himself for the Men's Royal Rumble match; The Miz and Morrison defeating Sheamus in a Handicap match; AJ Styles defeating 24/7 Champion R-truth in a non-title match; and Riddle defeating Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander and MVP of The Hurt Business in a Gauntlet match.

Riddle was able to win due to miscommunication and infighting between The Hurt Business. Riddle has earned a United States Championship opportunity against Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Business.