Randy Orton and Big Show collided in an unsanctioned match in the main event of Raw.

Orton has spent the last couple of months targeting and eliminating other WWE legends such as Edge and his former tag team partner Christian. The Viper promised Big Show that he would punt kick him too like he did to the others.

The unsanctioned match on Monday allowed for anything to happen. Big Show was in control of the bout until he tried to put Orton through a table by delivering a Splash from the turnbuckle.

Orton dodged the attack which sent Big Show through the table. Orton delivered an RKO but Big Show was somehow able to survive it. Orton then started punishing Big Show by repeatedly hitting him with a steel chair.

Orton finished Big Show with a DDT off the ropes followed by a second RKO to score the three count. Orton, as promised, then punt kicked Big Show in the head as Raw went off the air.

Also on Raw, WWE authority figure Stephanie McMahon appeared via webcam and addressed the controversy surrounding the Raw Women's Championship match Sunday between Asuka and Sasha Banks.

Banks was unofficially declared the winner at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules by her partner Bayley who had put on a referee shirt. The duo then stole the Raw Women's Championship. WWE does not recognize the victory and still considers Asuka the Raw Women's Champion.

McMahon decided that a championship match between Asuka and Banks will take place on Raw next week. McMahon also said that the title will change hands if anyone interferes or gets disqualified.

Bayley, who is the SmackDown Women's Champion and a Women's Tag Team Champion with Banks, battled Asuka's partner Kairi Sane.

Sane won the bout after she avoided the Bayley-to-Belly Suplex and rolled up Bayley to score a surprise three count.

Other moments from Raw included Seth Rollins defeating Aleister Black; Rollins and his disciple Murphy attacking Black afterwards; Mustafa Ali, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander defeating MVP, Bobby Lashley and the newly crowned 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin; Ruby Riott defeating Peyton Royce; Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeating Andrade and Angel Garza; and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre agreeing to a rematch against Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler pleaded to have another match and even stated that McIntyre could choose the stipulation this time. McIntyre, after agreeing, said that he will wait until the bell rings to announce the stipulation.