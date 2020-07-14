Randy Orton challenged Big Show to an unsanctioned match after he faced 24/7 Champion R-Truth on Raw.

Orton was once again accompanied by living legend Ric Flair who praised Truth before the bell rang on Monday. Flair promised that Orton would not injure Truth.

Truth started the match by asking Orton if he could speak with Flair first. The 24/7 Champion was lying, however, and used it to gain an early advantage against Orton.

The Viper weathered Truth's offense and immediately delivered an RKO to win the match in quick fashion. Orton, despite Flair's promise, teased that he was going to perform his signature punt kick that has taken out Edge and Christian in recent weeks.

Big Show then entered the arena to try and save Truth. Orton then challenged Big Show to an unsanctioned match next week on Raw as he left with Flair, which Big Show accepted.

Also on Raw, Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks defended their titles against The Kabuki Warriors which consist of Raw Women's Champion Asuka and Kairi Sane. This match featured nearly every women's champion in WWE as Bayley is also the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Bayley and Banks started things off by sneak attacking The Kabuki Warriors before the bout officially started. The duo, who have been dominating the women's division and have competed on every WWE brand, briefly took Sane out of the contest by throwing her into the plexiglass barricade that surrounds the ring.

Asuka, after finally being tagged in, attacked Bayley and Banks hard. Asuka locked in the Asuka Lock onto The Boss but Bayley was able to stop the submission hold. The Kabuki Warriors were then on the verge of victory as Sane landed her Insane Elbow on Banks, but Bayley once again was able to save the match for her team.

Asuka and Bayley Dos Straps then starting fighting outside the ring as Banks applied The Bank Statement to Sane, causing her to tap out.

Banks will be facing Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship Sunday at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules while Bayley will be defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross.

Seth Rollins was in action against Kevin Owens in a highly-competitive match. The bout, which took place after Rollins' disciple Murphy lost to Aleister Black, was a rematch from WrestleMania 36 in April.

Rollins' rival Rey Mysterio, Black and Mysterio's son Dominik, surrounded the ring in support of Owens. The Monday Night Messiah gained an advantage by attacking Owen's eye and got ready to end things with the Stomp.

Mysterio, Black and Dominik then started distracting Rollins by jumping up onto the ring apron. This allowed Owens to nail Rollins with a Stunner and win the match.

Rollins will be facing Mysterio Sunday in a Eye for an Eye match.