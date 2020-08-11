Randy Orton's list of victims grew bigger on Raw as The Viper turned on his mentor: living legend Ric Flair.

Flair, as he has done in recent months, accompanied Orton to the ring on Monday as he battled Kevin Owens in the main event of Raw. The bout was put into place by Flair last week after the professional wrestling icon had a heated exchange with Owens backstage.

Owens brought the fight to Orton and matched his intensity. Owens delivered a Senton from the top rope and then mocked how Orton stalks his prey before delivering an RKO.

Owens went for a Stunner but Orton blocked it and unleashed a sudden RKO to win the match. Orton then asked for Flair to stay in the ring as he had something he wanted to tell him.

Orton proceeded to berate Flair, stating that he was becoming a liability. Flair agreed and said he is longer who he was in the past but that he enjoys being by Orton's side. Flair then said that he wants Orton to break his record for 16 world championship title reigns, a record he shares with John Cena.

Orton hugged Flair before hitting him below the belt. Orton laid Flair down on the floor gently and then delivered his signature Punt Kick which has also taken out Edge, Christian and Big Show.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre rushed to ring along with medical personnel to attend to Flair. Orton faces McIntyre for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam on Aug. 23. If Orton wins, he will become a 14-time world champion.

Orton's kick was only briefly seen as the lights in the arena flickered. Technical glitches have been happening on Raw and SmackDown lately with the arrival of Retribution, a mysterious group who has been causing havoc at the Performance Center.

Asuka was in action against SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley who is also the Women's Tag Team Champion with Sasha Banks, the current Raw Women's Champion. Asuka needed to win in order to earn a rematch against Banks at SummerSlam for the Raw Women's Championship.

Asuka went right after Bayley once the bell rang as the Empress of Tomorrow looked to avenge her friend Kairi Sane who Bayley viciously attacked weeks ago. Bayley was able to say competitive and received help from Banks, but it wasn't enough to stop Asuka.

Bayley mocked Sane which was followed by Asuka taking down the double champion and applying the Asuka Lock. Bayley Dos Straps quickly tapped out, giving Asuka her rematch.

Dominik Mysterio signed his WWE Superstar contract and a contract to face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. Mysterio's first night as an official competitor in WWE didn't go well, however, as Rollins and his disciple Murphy brutally attacked the young star with kendo sticks after Rollins defeated Humberto Carrillo.

Mysterio was struck multiple times by a kendo stick as Rollins tied up his arms using the ring ropes. Mysterio's body was covered in welts and bruises.

Other moments from Raw included Raw Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins defeating Andrade; Bianca Belair defeating Zelina Vega after blaming Vega for poisoning her husband Montez Ford; United States Champion Apollo Crews crashing MVP's VIP Lounge; Shelton Benjamin defeating Crews in a non-title match; R-Truth regaining his 24/7 Championship after The Viking Raiders, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander defeated Akira Tozawa and his group of ninjas; Peyton Royce defeating Liv Morgan and Shane McMahon's MMA-style Raw Underground segment returned.