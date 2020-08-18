Randy Orton's path of destruction continued on Raw as The Viper set his sights on two-time Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Michaels returned to Raw on Monday to criticize Orton for attacking Ric Flair last week and to throw his support behind WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Orton faces McIntyre for the title on Sunday at SummerSlam.

Orton, after Michaels was done talking, attacked from behind and took out the Heartbreak Kid with an RKO. Orton then quickly delivered his signature Punt Kick to Michaels, before McIntyre could come to the rescue.

McIntyre finally got his hands on his future opponent and tossed Orton around the outside ring area. Orton recovered and unleashed an RKO onto the champ as he helped Michaels to his feet. Orton, on his way to SummerSlam, has taken out Edge, Christian, Big Show Ric Flair and now Michaels.

Also on Raw, Rey Mysterio returned for the first time since he lost to Seth Rollins in an Eye for an Eye match at The Horror Show in July. Rey Mysterio said that he will be in his son Dominik Mysterio's corner when he faces Rollins in a Street Fight at SummerSlam.

Rey Mysterio said what hurt more than his eye was watching Rollins and his disciple Murphy brutally beat down his son using kendo sticks last week. Dominik Mysterio looked less than 100% on Monday following the attack.

Rollins and Murphy entered the ring looking to take advantage of an injured Mysterio family who retreated to the ringside area. Rey Mysterio started to distract Rollins while Dominik Mysterio, who was pretending to appear hurt, attacked Rollins from behind with a kendo stick.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio then proceeded to whack Rollins and Murphy one-by-one with kendo sticks before The Monday Night Messiah could escape.

Raw Women's Champion Sasha Banks and her partner, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, were in action against the unlikely pairing of Asuka and Shayna Baszler . Banks and Bayley are also collectively the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Asuka was left alone early in the match as Nia Jax started brawling with Baszler, taking her out of the contest. Two Belts Banks and Bayley Dos Straps took advantage of the situation and worked together to bring down Asuka.

Banks placed The Empress of Tomorrow in a Bank Statement before Baszler returned to even the odds. Asuka was able to take Banks out of the match by trapping her with the Asuka Lock outside the ring. Baszler, inside the ring, locked in the Kirifuda Clutch on Bayley, forcing her to tap out.

Asuka will be pulling double duty at SummerSlam as she faces Bayley first for the SmackDown Women's Championship on Sunday, and then later that night against Banks for the Raw Women's Championship.

Baszler, later in the show, reunited with her NXT partners Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. Shafir competed in Shane McMahon's MMA-like Raw Underground and picked up a victory before she was attacked by Jax. Baszler challenged Jax on the spot to a match but Jax left Raw Underground before the bout could begin.

Other moments from Raw included mysterious group Retribution messing with the opening of Raw as they attacked the television production truck; United States Champion Apollo Crews defeating Shelton Benjamin to ban The Hurt Business from interfering in his match against MVP at SummerSlam; Angel Garza defeating Ivar; Zelina Vega being exposed as the one who poisoned Montez Ford weeks ago; Natalya defeating Mickie James via count-out; Peyton Royce defeating Ruby Riott; Dolph Ziggler defeating Erik at Raw Underground; The Hurt Business defeating Crews, Mustafa Ali and Ricochet in a Six-Man Elimination Tag Match; Benjamin becoming the new 24/7 Champion after the title changed hands multiple times; and Ford defeating Andrade.