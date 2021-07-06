Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day took on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and his manager MVP in a tag team match in the main event of Raw.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bout on Monday marked MVP's first match in months due to an injury. Kingston will get to challenge Lashley for the WWE Championship at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on July 18.

MVP nailed Kingston with a Big Boot that was followed by Lashley delivering a Chokeslam. Woods then broke up the ensuing pin at the last second.

Kingston recovered and was able to take Lashley out with the Trouble in Paradise. MVP attempted to perform The Playmaker, however, Kingston escaped out of the move and unleashed a second Trouble in Paradise to win the match.

Also on Raw, The Miz hosted a new installment of his talkshow Miz TV featuring his partner John Morrison, Drew McIntyre, Riddle and Ricochet. Each grappler will be competing in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 18.

Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos interrupted the segment with Styles complaining about how he wasn't given a fair chance to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Omos tipped over the ladder that Riddle was sitting on, causing him to crash onto the floor. The attack caused further damage to Riddle's injured ankle.

The Original Bro sought revenge afterwards in a match against Styles. Riddle still put up a fight despite being hobbled and paid homage to The Karate Kid, but Styles was able to eventually gain control.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Riddle then received help from The Viking Raiders, who distracted their rivals Styles and Omos. Riddle used the distraction to roll up Styles and pin him to earn the surprise victory.

Charlotte Flair gave a medical update while using a crutch. Flair said she might not get to challenge Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley for her title at Money in the Bank due to an injury.

Ripley arrived onto the scene also using a crutch and mocked Flair for pretending to be injured.

Ripley was right and soon got into fight with Flair as both women used the crutches like swords. The Nightmare hit Flair in the stomach with the crutch before The Queen slipped out of the ring.

Other moments from Raw included Morrison defeating Ricochet by count-out; Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Eva Marie and Doudrop defeating Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Naomi; Mustafa Ali defeating Mansoor; Lucha House Party defeating T-Bar and Mace; Jaxson Ryker and R-Truth defeating Cedric Alexander and Elias; and Drew McIntyre defeating his old tag team partner Jinder Mahal by disqualification.

Mahal had his henchmen Veer and Shanky attack McIntyre before he could deliver a Claymore.