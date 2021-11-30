Kevin Owens was able to earn a spot in Seth Rollins' championship match and The Miz returned alongside his wife Maryse on WWE Raw.

Owens faced WWE Champion Big E in the main event on Monday. Owens, earlier in the night, lied to Rollins about how WWE official Adam Pearce said that if he won his match, he would get to face Big E along with Rollins at the Day 1 pay-per-view event on New Year's Day.

Rollins approached Pearce about the stipulation but was told it was a lie. Pearce and fellow WWE official Sonya Deville liked the idea, however, and added the stipulation.

Rollins, enraged that his championship match against Big E might turn into a Triple Threat, viewed the main event by ringside and joined the announcer's desk.

Big E and Owens had a physical and hard-hitting match. Owens sneak attacked Rollins twice during the bout, causing The Visionary to lose his cool. Rollins then started assaulting Owens, giving K.O. the victory via disqualification.

The disqualification is what Owens wanted as he celebrated up the entrance ramp. Big E will now have to defend his WWE Championship against Rollins and Owens in a Triple Threat match at Day 1.

The Miz and his wife Maryse crashed Hall of Famer Edge's first night on the red brand since he was selected by Raw in the WWE draft. The Miz has been absent on WWE programming as he was competing on ABC's Dancing with the Stars where he got in ninth place.

The A-lister said he was an era-defining superstar who should have had his return more highly publicized than Edge's. The Miz gloated about being WWE Champion six months ago while Edge hasn't held a title in years. The Miz also brought up how he was in the main event of WrestleMania 27 in 2011 against John Cena while Edge was featured earlier on the show.

Edge at first congratulated The Miz on his accomplishments and how he worked hard to become a WWE superstar.

"You have people saying your name just to get a cheap reaction. You live rent-free in a lot of heads," Edge said, a reference to how CM Punk recently compared MJF to The Miz at rival wrestling promotion AEW.

Edge said what separates himself from The Miz is that he doesn't ask for respect but earns it and mentioned how The Miz is only in WWE to further his outside celebrity ventures. Edge also made reference to The Miz's partner John Morrison recently being fired by the company. Edge challenged The Miz to a fight but the A-lister declined and exited the ring.

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan signed a contract for their championship match, which will take place next week on Raw.

Morgan got personal on the microphone and mentioned how Lynch is no longer friends with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Morgan also brought up how her tag team partner Ruby Riott was fired by WWE in June. Riott now competes as Ruby Soho in AEW.

"You're the reason why your friend is gone just like the reason why your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why MY friends are gone. How does it feel knowing you become everything you despised?" Morgan said.

Deville then set up a match between two teams led by Lynch and Morgan. Lynch's team consisted of Women's Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina and Carmella, Doudrop and Tamina. Morgan's team included Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H. and 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke

Morgan was able to secure the win for her team after she nailed Tamina with her finishing move Oblivion. A brawl then broke out, which ended with Morgan sending Lynch out of the ring with an Oblivion.

Other moments from Raw included Rollins defeating Finn Balor; Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro successfully defending their titles against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode; The Street Profits defeating Alpha Academy; United States Champion Damian Priest defending his title against Apollo Crews; and Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeating Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was also featured on Raw and watched the entire show backstage with Austin Theory. McMahon wanted to teach Theory a lesson about expecting the unexpected, telling him he needed to be more attentive.

McMahon ended the lesson by suddenly slapping Theory in the face.