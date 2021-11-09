Kevin Owens' character was called into question, leading the Prize Fighter to snap and unleash his anger on WWE Champion Big E on Raw.

Owens kicked the show off on Monday by once again apologizing to Big E in the locker room for what happened last week. Owens was battling Big E last week and tried to take advantage of No. 1 contender Seth Rollins punching Big E in the face.

Big E told K.O. he didn't care about about his apology as he was only focused on his match later that night.

Rollins hit the ring and reminded fans of Owens' past, mentioning how he has betrayed Sami Zayn and The New Day throughout his career and how he can't be trusted. Owens chased after Rollins and attempted to deliver a Powerbomb on the apron, but Rollins escaped.

Owens battled Seth Rollins in the main event with Big E watching the action from ringside. Rollins got back on the microphone before the action started and said he and Owens planned what happened last week and that they were working together.

Owens angrily rushed to the ring and starting attacking Rollins with a flurry of punches before the bell rang.

The Prize Fighter and Visionary then had a highly-competitive match. Rollins was able to deliver a Buckle Bomb to Owens, who recovered and unleashed a Pop-Up Powerbomb, but it wasn't enough to earn a three count.

The grapplers started fighting outside the ring with Big E getting away from the brawl before the champ moved in for a closer look.

The referee was getting close to counting both men out with Rollins running into the ring. Owens followed but he bumped into Big E, causing him to be counted out. This gave Rollins the victory.

This angered Owens, who unleashed a vicious assault on Big E as he tapped back into his darker side. The attack ended with Owens taking Big E out with a Pop-Up Powerbomb onto the ring apron as Raw went off the air.

Also on Raw, Bianca Belair, Women's Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella and Queen Zelina faced off in a Fatal 5-Way match to determine who will next face Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship.

The five women in the match were selected to represent Raw at Survivor Series when they take on five competitors from SmackDown on Nov. 21.

Ripley's partner Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop and Dana Brooke protested the selection backstage. Doudrop mentioned to WWE official Sonya Deville how Belair recently lost to Lynch so therefore she should not be on the team.

Doudrop later got her revenge when she interfered in the Fatal 5-Way match and prevented Belair from winning. Doudrop threw Belair into the ring post, taking her out.

Morgan took advantage of the situation and was able to roll-up Carmella to win the match and become the new No. 1 contender.

Morgan then got into a stare down with Lynch on top of the announcer's table.

Other moments from Raw included Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, AJ Styles and Omos defeating Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and The Street Profits despite Omos not getting along with Roode; Bobby Lashley defeating Dominik Mysterio to take his place on the Men's Survivor Series team; Big E defeating Chad Gable; and the 24/7 Championship being passed around multiple times before ending up in the hands of Reggie.

The men's Survivor Series team for Raw includes Rollins, Owens, Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio and Lashley. The men's team for SmackDown contains Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Sami Zayn and Happy Corbin.

Belair, Morgan, Ripley, Carmella and Queen Zelina will be facing Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi Blackheart, Natalya and newcomer Aliyah from SmackDown

Survivor Series will also feature Universal Champion Roman Reigns facing WWE Champion Big E and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch facing her rival, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.