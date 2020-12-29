Keith Lee became the No. 1 contender for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship on the final Raw of 2020.

McIntyre kicked off the show on Monday, which began with a tribute graphic for the late Jon Huber, known as Luke Harper in WWE and Brodie in AEW.

The champ met with his friend Sheamus before Sheamus' match against Lee to determine who will face McIntyre next for the WWE title. McIntyre challenged Sheamus to win as he would like to face his friend in the ring.

Lee interrupted and referenced how Sheamus Brogue Kicked him last week, telling McIntyre that he can't trust Sheamus.

Sheamus responded by Brogue Kicking Lee twice before their match could offiically begin.

Lee and Sheamus had a physical, back and fourth contest where both men pushed each other to the limit. Lee was able to recover from Sheamus' earlier attack but The Celtic Warrior nailed Lee with a Double Ax Handle from the top rope.

Lee was able to survive a White Noise from Sheamus and won the match with a thunderous Spirit Bomb. McIntyre, who gave commentary during the match, then stared down Lee and held up his WWE Championship.

McIntyre will defend his title against Lee next week on Raw during Legends Night. The special episode will feature appearances by Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and more.

Also on Raw, Alexa Bliss invited Randy Orton onto her talkshow Alexa's Playground. Bliss' partner The Fiend Bray Wyatt has still been missing in action since Orton burned The Fiend alive at the TLC pay-per-view event.

Orton did not meet Bliss inside the ring and instead spoke to her from the video screen as he entered into The Firefly Funhouse. The Viper started destroying Wyatt's collection of puppets including Mercy The Buzzard and Abby the Witch.

Bliss then challenged Orton to met her back in the ring later that night, which Orton accepted.

Bliss, in the final segment of the night, presented Orton with a gas can and matches. She dared Orton to light her on fire as well and poured the gasoline over her body.

Orton got a match ready as the lights in the arena went out, but Raw went off the air before fans could tell what happened next.

Other moments from Raw included Gran Metalik defeating The Miz; Shayna Baszler defeating Dana Brooke; AJ Styles defeating Elias; Mustafa Ali defeating Ricochet; Nia Jax entering herself into the Women's Royal Rumble match; Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair defeating Jax by disqualification after Baszler attacked Flair; and The Hurt Business defeating The New Day, Jeff Hardy and Riddle.