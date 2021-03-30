WWE Champion Bobby Lashley made some changes to his group, The Hurt Business, on WWE Raw.

Lashley kicked off the show on Monday with his Hurt Business partners Shelton Benjamin , Cedric Alexander and his manager MVP.

The champ restated his offer that he will give a WWE Championship match to anyone who takes out McIntyre before their bout during night one of WrestleMania 37 on April 10.

Lashley and MVP then offered their disappointment in Benjamin and Alexander, who were unable to defeat McIntyre last week in a Handicap match and are now barred from ringside at WrestleMania 37.

Benjamin and Alexander took issue with the comments and told Lashley he wouldn't be WWE Champion without him. A brawl broke out with Lashley taking out both Alexander and Benjamin.

Lashley then stated that The Hurt Business is over for Benjamin and Alexander. Benjamin was granted a match later on Raw against with Lashley while Alexander will take on Lashley next week.

The All Mighty won his match against Benjamin after delivering two Spinebusters and causing his former teammate to tap out to The Hurt Lock.

McIntyre, who spent the night looking over his shoulder, marched into the Raw locker room to take on anyone who was thinking about Lashley's offer.

McIntyre verbally confronted Braun Strowman , United States Champion Riddle, Humberto Carrillo and others until he found a willing challenger in Ricochet. McIntyre survived some high-flying moves from Ricochet before winning the match with a Claymore.

The Scottish Warrior was then suddenly attacked by Mustafa Ali, leading to the second match of the night for McIntyre. Ali fought valiantly and focused on McIntyre's leg before he was also defeated after getting hit by a Claymore.

McIntyre and Lashley met face-to-face briefly before fists started flying. McIntyre was able to send Lashley out of the ring before he was suddenly ambushed from behind by SmackDown's King Corbin.

The King, looking to capitalize on Lashley's offer, weakened McIntyre with a number of slams. Lashley came back into the ring and punished his future opponent with three Hurt Locks in a row as Raw went off the air.

Raw Women's Champion Asuka and Rhea Ripley signed a contract for their championship match during night two of WrestleMania 37 on April 11. Ripley joined the Raw roster from NXT last week.

Ripley mentioned being brave enough to challenge for the Raw Women's Championship on her first night on Raw. Asuka yelled at Ripley in Japanese and called her overconfident before both women quickly signed on the dotted line.

Ripley lost her cool while Asuka spoke and violently tossed the contract signing table over, hitting the champ in the head. Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax then arrived onto the scene and complained about Ripley getting a title shot over them.

Baszler and Jax then challenged Ripley and Asuka to a match next week, which Ripley accepted as Asuka continued to recover from the attack.

The Miz and his tag team partner John Morrison released their music video for "Hey Hey, Hop Hop," a track that disses and makes fun of Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny and his friend Damian Priest took issue with the song. The Latin artist confronted The Miz and landed a punch that made the A-lister stumble.

Other moments from Raw included Sheamus defeating United States Champion Riddle in a non-title match; Sheamus getting a title match against Riddle at WrestleMania 37; Strowman defeating Jaxson Ryker; Strowman choosing to face his rival Shane McMahon inside a Steel Cage at WrestleMania 37; Raw Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods of The New Day defeating AJ Styles by disqualification after The New Day beat Styles and his partner Omos in a number of party games; Omos throwing Kofi Kingston over the barricade and attacking Woods; Alexa Bliss stating that Randy Orton will die at WrestleMania 37 when he faces The Fiend; and Naomi defeating Women's Tag Team Champion Baszler.