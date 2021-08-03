Goldberg met WWE Champion Bobby Lashley face-to-face and took down his manager MVP on Raw.

The champ and MVP opened the show on Monday with MVP stating that Goldberg would become a casualty if he faced Lashley.

Goldberg then came out to confront The All Mighty and greeted his son Gage, who was viewing the show from a front row seat in the audience. The Hall of Famer said Lashley was scared and that he was next.

MVP and Lashley, after Goldberg left, approached Gage and taunted him about ending his father's career. Lashley went back inside the ring to pose with the WWE Championship as Goldberg returned to Spear MVP to the ground.

Goldberg will face Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam on Aug. 21.

Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H., which stands for almost a superhero, was granted her non-title rematch against Charlotte Flair on Raw.

The rivals competed in a hard-hitting No Holds Barred Match that featured the use of multiple tables.

Flair dominated the majority of the bout as she sent Nikki A.S.H. crashing through the ringside barricade with a Spear and through the announcer's table with a Powerbomb. The Queen then mocked Nikki A.S.H. by pinning her with one foot but the champ kicked out.

Nikki A.S.H. made her comeback after Flair missed a second Spear and collided into a table. Nikki A.S.H. then planted Flair with a Rope-Assisted Suplex to earn the three count and win the match.

Nikki A.S.H. will be defending her title against Flair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam.

Also on Raw, Drew McIntyre battled Jinder Mahal's henchmen Veer and Shanky in a Handicap Match.

Mahal got involved in the match, ending it in a disqualification. Mahal, Veer and Shanky then got ready to attack McIntyre with steel chairs.

The Scottish Warrior responded by pulling out his sword Angela, which scared away Mahal and his partners.

Other moments from Raw included Ripley defeating Nia Jax; Mace and T-Bar defeating Mansoor and Mustafa Ali; Women's Tag Team Champion Tamina defeating Doudrop; Damian Priest defeating John Morrison after appearing on Miz TV; Priest and Ricochet defeating United States Champion Sheamus and John Morrison; Raw Tag Team Champion Omos defeating Riddle in dominant fashion; Keith Lee defeating NXT Champion Karrion Kross in a non-title match; Reggie successfully defending his 24/7 Championship against Akira Tozawa; and Eva Marie and Doudrop attacking Alexa Bliss from behind.