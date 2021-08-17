Goldberg was able to land a Spear on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley less than a week before SummerSlam on WWE Raw.

The Hall of Famer helped to close out Raw on Monday and introduced his son Gage, who was watching the show from the front row. Lashley and his manager MVP had taunted Gage weeks ago, leading to Goldberg taking out MVP.

Goldberg said his son is the reason why he came out of retirement and mentioned how his son could have watched his matches online, but there is nothing like experiencing who Goldberg is live.

The champ and MVP interrupted the moment with MVP stating that Goldberg is outmatched. Lashley got on the microphone and said his opponent has been too stubborn to back down and save himself embarrassment at SummerSlam.

Lashley then tried to punch Goldberg but missed, allowing the ring veteran to respond with a Spear that brought Lashley down. Goldberg celebrated with his son afterwards on the entrance ramp as Raw went off the air. Lashley defends his WWE Championship against Goldberg at SummerSlam on Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT on Peacock.

Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. was in action against Rhea Ripley in a non-title match as Charlotte Flair offered guest commentary at the announcer's table. Nikki A.S.H. defends her title against both Flair and Ripley in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam.

Ripley was able to win the competitive bout after unleashing the Riptide. Flair poked fun at Nikki A.S.H. for losing, causing the champion to attack The Queen with multiple strikes.

Nikki A.S.H. threw Flair into the ring, which then allowed Ripley to get in a few hits as well.

The moment led to Nikki A.S.H. and Ripley joining forces to face Flair and Nia Jax later in the night in a Tag Team Match.

Jax was in control of the bout and was getting ready to finish Ripley off until Flair tagged herself in, much to Jax's dismay.

Flair then kicked Nikki A.S.H. down to the outside ring area and performed the Natural Selection on Ripley to win match.

Also on Raw, Riddle once again tried to re-form RK-Bro with Randy Orton. The crowd got behind the idea until Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos arrived onto the scene.

Styles made fun of how Orton doesn't want Riddle around and faced off against The Original Bro in the first match of the night. Orton didn't stick around to help Riddle, who lost after Styles performed the Styles Clash.

Orton then later faced Omos one-on-one, with the match ending in a disqualification after Styles kicked The Viper in the stomach. Riddle then ran down to the ring to help his former partner.

Riddle fought off Styles and sent the Raw Tag Team Champions packing. Orton got on the microphone and said Riddle has earned his respect and reformed RK-Bro. The duo will face Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam.

Other moments from Raw included Drew McIntyre defeating Jinder Mahal's partners Veer and Shanky in a Handicap Match; Damian Priest defeating The Miz who is back from injury; Mansoor defeating Mace; and NXT Champion Karrion Kross defeating Jeff Hardy in a non-title match.