Hall of Famer Goldberg returned to Raw and issued a challenge to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for the Royal Rumble.

Goldberg made his surprise entrance following the main event on Monday, which featured McIntyre defending his title against Keith Lee.

Raw also hosted Legends Night with Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Booker T, Mark Henry, Big Show, Teddy Long, Torrie Wilson, Ron Simmons, Melina and more making special appearances.

Lee was greeted by the visiting legends as he made his way to the ring to face McIntyre. Lee fought valiantly throughout the hard-hitting fight and even survived being Powerbombed through the announcer's table.

Lee was able to deliver an impressive Spanish Fly from the top rope, but it wasn't enough to keep McIntyre down. The champ was able to escape Lee's Spirit Bomb and nailed him with a Claymore to win the match and remain WWE Champion.

Goldberg's music then hit as the multi-time world champion marched towards the ring. Goldberg said that McIntyre didn't have respect for the stars of yesterday and challenged him to a championship match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place on Jan. 31.

McIntyre said that facing Goldberg would be like fighting his own dad. Goldberg laughed at the remark and pushed McIntyre to the ground as Raw went off the air.

Also on Raw, Randy Orton was in action against Jeff Hardy. The Viper, who clarified that he did not set Alexa Bliss on fire during Raw's sudden ending last week, tormented legends Big Show, Henry and Ric Flair backstage.

Orton poked fun at how Henry is dealing with a leg injury and mentioned how he is entering into the Men's Royal Rumble Match, something that Henry can no longer do.

Orton tutored Hardy inside the ring by twisting Hardy's earlobes. Orton dodged a Twist of Fate from Hardy and performed the RKO to gain the victory.

Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair and her partner, Raw Women's Champion Asuka, were accompanied to the ring by Charlotte Flair's dad Ric Flair as they took on Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce.

Evans attempted to woo Ric Flair throughout the bout, which frustrated Charlotte Flair. Ric Flair tried to help out his daughter but accidentally tripped her, allowing Royce to roll up Charlotte Flair for the surprise win.

Charlotte Flair told her father afterwards to stay out of her business.

Other moments from Raw included The New Day defeating Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz and John Morrison after Long announced the match; AJ Styles defeating Elias; Riddle defeating United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a non-title match; Dana Brooke defeating Shayna Baszler; and The Lucha House Party defeating Raw Tag Team Champions The Hurt Business in a non-title match.