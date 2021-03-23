The Fiend Bray Wyatt confronted his nemesis Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley made her main roster debut on WWE Raw.

Orton, after he encountered a burned version of The Fiend at the Fastlane pay-per-view event on Sunday, summoned his rival during Raw's final segment on Monday.

The Viper stated that he wanted to finally be done with The Fiend and his partner Alexa Bliss, and brought a large can of gasoline with him. Bliss arrived onto the scene and played with a jack-in-the-box, which signaled The Fiend's arrival.

The Fiend then appeared wearing the same fire-damaged mask that he donned at Fastlane. The Fiend did not move, causing Orton to throw gasoline onto him.

Orton took The Fiend out with an RKO before he became distracted by Bliss. This allowed The Fiend to apply the Mandible Claw to Orton who then received a Sister Abigail. Bliss pointed to the WrestleMania sign and posed in the ring with The Fiend as Raw went off the air.

WWE then made it official that The Fiend will face Orton on the second night of WrestleMania 37 on April 11.

Also on Raw, Rhea Ripley of NXT made her main roster debut after Raw Women's Champion Asuka won a highly-competitive match against Peyton Royce.

Asuka won the bout after applying the Asuka Lock. Ripley then came down to the ring with an announcement and a challenge.

Ripley mentioned how Charlotte Flair had previously challenged Asuka for her title but announced that Flair is currently recovering from having COVID-19. Ripley challenged Asuka herself to a championship bout at WrestleMania 37, which the Empress of Tomorrow accepted.

Asuka will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Ripley on the second night of WrestleMania 37.

The Miz made his own WrestleMania challenge towards Bad Bunny during another installment of this talkshow, Miz TV.

The Miz and his tag team partner John Morrison complained about how Bad Bunny is on the WrestleMania poster when they are not. The Miz also replayed footage of himself hitting Bad Bunny in the back with a guitar last week.

The A-lister also gave a preview into a rap song he and Morrison will release next week that pokes fun at Bad Bunny. The Miz then competed against Jeff Hardy and won the match after landing a Skull-Crushing Finale.

Bad Bunny got revenge on The Miz after his match and smashed a guitar over his back from behind. Bad Bunny, as he headed up the entrance ramp, then officially accepted The Miz's challenge.

Bad Bunny will be taking on The Miz during the first night of WrestleMania 37 on April 10.

Other moments from Raw included WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeating Sheamus; Lashley's group The Hurt Business attacking Sheamus afterwards which brought out Drew McIntyre; Raw Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston of The New Day defeating AJ Styles; McIntyre defeating Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business in a Handicap match; Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeating Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke; and Braun Strowman defeating Elias and challenging Shane McMahon to a match at WrestleMania 37.

McIntyre's victory now prevents The Hurt Business from being ringside when McIntyre challenges Lashley for the WWE Championship on the first night of WrestleMania 37.

Lashley, after The Hurt Business failed, went into the Raw locker room and offered a WWE Championship match to anyone who could take out McIntyre before WrestleMania 37.