Royal Rumble winner Edge came face to face with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and attempted to put an end to his rivalry with Randy Orton on Raw.

McIntyre kicked off the show on Monday and thanked Goldberg for their incredible match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

The champ also gave Edge respect for winning the Men's Royal Rumble match, but the Rated-R Superstar told McIntyre that was foolish as he was an immediate threat.

Edge, due to winning the Men's Royal Rumble match, can decide if he wants to face Raw's WWE Champion or SmackDown's Universal Champion at WrestleMania 37 on April 10 and April 11.

Sheamus, McIntyre's best friend, interrupted and told Edge to back off. Edge didn't make a final decision for WrestleMania but warned McIntyre that he has a huge target on his back. Sheamus, after Edge left the ring, then attacked McIntyre with a Brogue Kick.

Sheamus later said that he was no longer McIntyre's friend and wanted the WWE Championship. McIntyre then accepted his offer for a future championship match.

Edge faced his longtime rival Orton in the main event. Edge and Orton had kicked off the Men's Royal Rumble match on Sunday in the No. 1 and No. 2 spot, respectively. The grapplers were also the final two participants with Edge able to withstand The Viper's sneak attack to win the whole thing.

Orton said that he wanted to crush Edge's WrestleMania dreams, preventing him from competing in the event. Orton also came into contact with his other nemesis, Alexa Bliss, as he walked towards the ring. Bliss stared him down but Orton kept looking ahead.

Edge and Orton had another highly-competitive match that soon turned more violent as Orton gained control. Orton was trying to punish Edge, throwing him into the steel steps and by performing his signature Draping DDT.

Orton got ready to unleash the RKO, however, creepy music started playing and Bliss appeared suddenly on the top turnbuckle. Orton looked on as a black substance starting oozing out of Bliss' mouth.

Edge used the distraction to his advantage and nailed Orton with a Spear to win the match as Raw went off the air.

Also on Raw, Bad Bunny returned after performing at the Royal Rumble to appear on Miz TV, hosted by Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz and John Morrison. Bad Bunny had attacked The Miz and Morrison at the Royal Rumble after The Miz destroyed his DJ equipment.

Bad Bunny angered The Miz when he turned down an offer to help The Miz and Morrison make an album in exchange for helping him to become a WWE superstar. Bad Bunny then introduced Damian Preist, the man who eliminated The Miz and Morrison from the Royal Rumble.

Priest then took on The Miz with Morrison and Bad Bunny at ringside. Bad Bunny prevented The Miz from using his Money in the Bank briefcase as a weapon and even mocked the A-Lister by dancing with it.

Morrison asked for the briefcase back and Bad Bunny responded by attacking the high-flyer with a microphone. Priest won the match by taking The Miz out with the Reckoning for his first victory on Raw.

Other moments from Raw included United States Champion Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Business ending his championship match against Riddle in disqualification; Xavier Woods defeating Retribution leader Mustafa Ali; Raw Tag Team Champion Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business successfully defended their titles against The Lucha House Party; Naomi and Lana forming a new team and earning a Women's Tag Team title match opportunity by defeating Charlotte Flair and Raw Women's Champion Asuka and Many Rose and Dana Brooke; Jeff Hardy and returning veteran Carlito defeating Elias and Jaxson Ryker; and Bliss defeating her former best friend and tag team partner Nikki Cross.