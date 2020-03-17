WWE Hall of Famer Edge challenged Randy Orton to a match at WrestleMania 36 on Raw.

Raw on Monday took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with no fans in attendance amid the COVID-19 virus. This was similar to how SmackDown was presented on Friday and was the first time ever Raw had no fans in attendance.

Edge kicked things off and called Orton an entitled brat who had everything given to him in WWE. The Rated R Superstar then mentioned how Orton had attacked his wife, fellow Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, and how that prevented her from announcing that Edge was going to retire for a second time.

Edge said that would no longer be happening and looked into the camera as he challenged Orton to a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 on April 5. A Last Man Standing match ends after an opponent has been kept down for a count of 10.

Also on Raw, Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to celebrate #316Day. The day was created to celebrate all things Stone Cold as it relates to his signature catchphrase of "Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your ass!"

Austin, who brought along plenty of beers, explained what #316Day is all about including how four-letter words were allowed along with drinking beer in the morning. Raw announcer Byron Saxton joined in on the segment, rating Austin's proclamations with giant score cards.

Austin invited Saxton to the ring and in classic Stone Cold fashion, gave the announcer a beer before taking him out with a Stunner. Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch arrived onto the scene and shared a couple of beers with Austin who eventually delivered a second Stunner to Saxton.

The Undertaker was in attendance to sign a contract to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Styles would not meet The Undertaker in the ring and instead signed the contract backstage while being joined by his O.C. teammates Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Styles said that The Undertaker is a shell of his former self and he will gladly put an end to The Deadman's legendary career. The Phenomenal One then had Gallows and Anderson give the contract to The Undertaker so that he could sign it.

The Undertaker easily took out Gallows and Anderson as the lights went out in the performance center and he appeared behind them. The Undertaker then signed the contract and stuffed it into Anderson's mouth.

Other moments from Raw included Rey Mysterio defeating United States Champion Andrade in a non-title match as Asuka provided guest commentary; Kevin Owens challenging Seth Rollins to a match at WrestleMania 36; and Lynch promising to defeat Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36.

Raw also presented the Men's Royal Rumble match in its entirety from January which featured WWE Champion Brock Lesnar entering at No. 1 and Drew McIntyre eliminating The Beast before winning the bout. McIntyre's victory has guaranteed him a match against Lesnar at WrestleMania for the WWE Championship.