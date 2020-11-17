Drew McIntyre became WWE Champion for the second time in his career on Raw as he won back the title from Randy Orton.

McIntyre and Orton battled for the title in the main event on Monday. The winner would go onto to Survivor Series on Sunday to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns of SmackDown in a champion vs. champion match.

McIntyre arrived to the ring by paying homage to his Scottish heritage by wearing a kilt and holding a sword that was gifted to him backstage my Sheamus. The Scottish Superstar took the sword and stabbed into the entrance ramp as fire erupted.

Orton, as the bout got underway, tried to leave the match as things were not going his way. The Viper was stopped by WWE official Adam Pearce who announced that the match would have a definitive winner and have no disqualifications.

Orton gained back momentum by using a steel chair and slamming his rival multiple times into the announcer's desk. McIntyre was able to push Orton through a table after he knocked him off of the ring apron.

McIntyre had been unable to land his Claymore kick three times until he finally connected with one on the fourth try to win the match and become the new WWE Champion. McIntyre will face Reigns in the main event of Survivor Series.

Also on Raw, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day defended their Raw Tag Team Championships against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business. The winner would go into Survivor Series to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.

The Hurt Business were in control for a majority of the match, using their aggression to keep The New Day at bay. Kingston was able to somehow survive an Angle Slam from Benjamin that paid homage to his early days in WWE, and a Brainbuster from Alexander.

Kingston would recover and tag in Woods to perform the Daybreak on Alexander to win the match and remain Raw Tag Team Champions.

Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler teamed up with their Survivor Series partner Lana against Raw Women's Champion Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. Rose and Brooke are also on the Raw Women's team for Survivor Series.

Jax and Baszler worked together to injure Rose's arm and were on the verge of winning the bout until Lana tagged herself in. Asuka quickly placed Lana in The Asuka Lock, forcing Lana to tap out.

Jax was upset at the loss and sent Lana crashing through the announcer's desk for the ninth week in a row.

Rose was ruled out for Survivor Series along with Brooke who was attacked backstage by Retribution member Reckoning. Lacey Evans and Payton Royce were then placed onto the Raw Women's Survivor Series team alongside Jax, Baszler and Lana.

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss hosted another installment of The Firefly Funhouse where they mocked Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz after the A-Lister said Wyatt was scared of him and his partner John Morrison.

Wyatt challenged Miz to a match and in order to get for the bout, trained with his puppets. Bliss then gave Wyatt a spelling bee test and tasked The Eater of Worlds with spelling out jackass. Wyatt instead choose to spell out The Miz 's name.

Bliss, as she walked to the ring for the match, was confronted by her former best friend Nikki Cross who pleaded with Bliss to leave Wyatt and his alter-ego The Fiend behind. Bliss slapped Cross and started brawling with her until Wyatt's arrival calmed her down.

Wyatt, who wrestled in his red sweater that he wears on The Firefly Funhouse, dominated The Miz. Bliss, outside the ring, leaped at Morrison after he got involved and sent him over the guard rail.

The Miz was able to get in a few hits on Wyatt due to the distraction, but they had no effect on him. Wyatt then won the match with a Sister Abigail. The image of The Fiend filled the arena as Wyatt and Bliss left hand-in-hand.

Other moments from Raw included Mustafa Ali, T-Bar, Mace and Slapjack of Retribution defeating Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Keith Lee and Riddle of the Raw Men's Survivor Series team due to the Raw team being unable to work together.