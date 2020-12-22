WWE Champion Drew McIntyre joined forces with his friend Sheamus and Keith Lee to take on AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison in a Holiday Street Fight on Raw.

The main event bout was put together following the events of TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs on Sunday where McIntyre defeated both Styles and Miz to retain the WWE Championship in a TLC match.

The Miz had inserted himself into the match by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. Styles said on Monday that Miz and Morrison's involvement in the match is why neither of them are champion while appearing on Miz TV.

The Miz apologized and lamented about not being able to become WWE Champion again for the first time in 10 years. Styles' towering bodyguard Omos placed the blame on Morrison who he said had technically handed in the Money in the Bank briefcase to the referee.

The Miz saw this as an opportunity and said he will demand WWE management give him back the briefcase before McIntyre, Sheamus and Lee interrupted the trio by reciting a poem about what happened.

A brawl then broke out with McIntyre's team gaining an advantage, however, Styles dropkicked Lee into Sheamus as he got ready to deliver a Brogue Kick. The incident caused friction between Sheamus and Lee who appeared to not trust each other.

The Holiday Street Fight placed tables filled with Christmas cookies, eggnog and giant candy canes around the ringside area alongside multiple Christmas trees surrounded by presents.

McIntyre sent Styles crashing through a table filled with the eggnog after The Phenomenal One used a candy cane to attack the champ's injured knee.

Sheamus found himself in a similar situation where he was going to deliver a Brogue Kick until Lee tagged himself into the match. Lee pushed Morrison into the hands of Omos who put him through a table.

Lee then won the match after performing a Spirit Bomb on The Miz. McIntyre celebrated in the ring with his partners, however, Sheamus then Brogue Kicked Lee which knocked him out. McIntyre yelled at Sheamus as Raw went off the air.

Randy Orton commented on how he burned The Fiend alive at TLC during their Firefly Inferno match.

Orton said that he could still smell The Fiend's burnt flesh in the ring and noted how his trademark voices in his head are now gone as all he hears is The Fiend grasping for his last breath.

The lights in the arena then went out signaling the arrival of The Fiend, but instead his partner Alexa Bliss appeared in the middle of the ring with a Funhouse-themed playground set.

Bliss played on a swing as she told Orton that The Fiend was home now but if he returned, it will be like nothing The Viper has ever seen before.

Evans and Royce kept arguing with each other during the match, which Flair and Asuka took advantage of. Flair won the match after causing Royce to tap out to the Figure Eight submission hold.