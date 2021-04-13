Drew McIntyre fought his way to a rematch against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Charlotte Flair returned in a big way on Raw.

McIntyre, who was unable to defeat Lashley for the title at WrestleMania 37 on Saturday, admitted to Lashley's manager MVP that he made mistakes during the bout but that he wanted a rematch.

The Scottish Warrior and MVP were then interrupted by Braun Strowman and Randy Orton who were both victorious at WrestleMania 37 against Shane McMahon and The Fiend, respectively.

Orton and Strowman gave their case for facing Lashley next until WWE official Adam Pearce announced that all three men would compete in a Triple Threat match to determine the No. 1 contender. The winner would get to face Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16.

The main event featured McIntyre and Orton forming an unlikely alliance against Strowman that didn't last long.

The Viper took advantage of the no disqualification rules and smashed McIntyre's head into the announcer's table multiple times. Orton then tossed McIntyre over the table before he was run over by Strowman.

Orton, back in the ring, landed a Draping DDT followed by an RKO on Strowman. As Orton went to pin Strowman to win the match, McIntyre returned and nailed Orton with a Claymore. McIntyre then pinned Orton to punch his ticket to WrestleMania Backlash.

McIntyre stared down MVP as he arrived onto the entrance ramp. T-Bar and Mace, formerly of the now disbanded Retribution, then attacked McIntyre from behind and slammed him hard into the mat as Raw went off the air.

Lashley himself had kicked off Raw with a non-title match against Riddle after The Original Bro challenged him backstage.

Lashley attacked Riddle while he made his entrance and brutally assaulted him outside the ring. The All Mighty was dominant throughout the match and weathered any attacks from Riddle.

The WWE Champion won after Riddle missed the Floating Bro, giving Lashley the opening to apply The Hurt Lock.

Flair came back to Raw to address her absence from WrestleMania 37, stating that it was out of her hands as she couldn't face Asuka or Lacey Evans.

The Queen then called out some of WWE's top superstars such as Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax. Shayna Baszler and more, stating that she is superior to all of them. Flair said she is done being humble and that the women's division will bow down to her.

Newly crowned Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley put her title on the line against Asuka in a rematch from WrestleMania 37.

The championship bout was cut short, however, by Flair who pushed both women into the steel steps. Flair then assaulted Asuka by throwing her into the barricade and punching her. Flair then took out Ripley with a kick to the face.

Alexa Bliss explained her actions at WrestleMania 37, which lead to her partner The Fiend losing to Orton.

Bliss said that during The Fiend's absence she realized that she didn't need him anymore and that she has unlocked something truly evil. Bliss also introduced a creepy doll named Lilly that she was sitting next to on a swing.

Bray Wyatt, meanwhile, hosted his first new installment of The Firefly Funhouse in months and spoke about Bliss leaving.

Wyatt's puppet friend Abby the Witch was happy to see Bliss gone while others like Rambling Rabbit said they would miss her. Wyatt talked about having a fresh start and was positive about what may happen in the future.

Other moments from Raw included The Viking Raiders returning and defeating Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin; The Miz and John Morrison being joined by Miz's wife Maryse on Miz TV; The Miz and Morrison defeating Damian Priest in a Handicap match with help from Maryse; Women's Tag Team Champions Jax and Baszler defeating Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke by count-out; and The New Day defeating Elias and Jaxson Ryker.

The Raw announce team was switched up with sports announcer Adnan Virk making his WWE debut. He was joined by veterans Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.