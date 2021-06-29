Drew McIntyre fought hard to earn a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank match in the main event of Raw.

The Scottish Warrior was pitted against Raw Tag Team Champion AJ Styles and Riddle in a Triple Threat match for the Money in the Bank spot on Monday.

Riddle had already punched his ticket to Money in the Bank last week but competed as a representative of his tag team partner Randy Orton, who was orginally set for the Triple Threat bout but was unable to compete. If Riddle had won, Orton would have joined the Men's Money in the Bank match.

WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville had set up a Battle Royale to determine who would take Orton's place in the main event, with Riddle able to wrestle in Orton's place. The Original Bro won the Battle Royale by last eliminating Damian Priest.

Riddle, despite competing in his second match, was able to hold his own against McIntyre and Styles in the Triple Threat main event. Riddle briefly teamed up with Styles to slam McIntyre through the announcer's table, which briefly incapacitated him.

Riddle was later escorted out of the ringside area by WWE doctors after he slammed his foot into the steel steps. He returned with a taped leg during the closing minutes to nail Styles with Orton's signature RKO finisher.

Styles' tag team partner Omos then pulled The Phenomenal One out of the ring. This allowed McIntyre knock Riddle out with the Claymore in order to win the match.

McIntyre will compete in the Men's Money in the Bank match on July 18 against Riddle, Ricochet, John Morrison and Big E. More competitors will be added at a later date. The winner will the earn the Money in the Bank briefcase, which allows them to challenge for a world championship at any time.

Also on Raw, Kofi Kingston got into a war of words with MVP, the manager of WWE Champion Bobby Lashley . Kingston is facing Lashley for his title at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event.

MVP, who was joined by an entourage of women, said Lashley enjoyed the beating he gave Kingston's New Day partner Xavier Woods last week inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

Kingston said Lashley has never looked more beatable and that the WWE Champion is a shell of his former self, comparing him to MVP who uses a cane to walk. MVP said he would fight Kingston if he wasn't injured, prompting the high flyer to attack him near the entrance ramp.

Kingston then took MVP out with a well-timed Trouble in Paradise.

Other moments from Raw included Nikki Cross defeating Shayna Baszler after receiving backup from Alexa Bliss; Eva Marie and Doudrop defeating Asuka and Naomi; Ricochet vs. Morrison ending in a double count-out; Charlotte Flair and Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina defeating Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke; and Jaxon Ryker defeating Elias in a Strap match.