WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley had to be restrained during a massive brawl on Raw.

ADVERTISEMENT

McIntyre, who will be defending his title against Lashley at the Backlash pay-per-view-event on June 14, first met with Lashley's new manager MVP on talk show The VIP Lounge on Monday.

MVP told McIntyre that after his managerial services were denied by the champ weeks ago, he decided that he would personally play a role in McIntyre losing the WWE Championship.

McIntyre said that the only way Lashley will ever become WWE Champion is if he takes the title from McIntyre's dead hands. Lashley then made his way to the ring but chose not to confront his future opponent, even after McIntyre took out MVP with a Claymore.

Lashley and MVP teamed up together in the main event to face Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in a non-title match.

The Street Profits were poised to win the hard-hitting bout after member Montez Ford connected with the Frog Splash on MVP. Lashley, who had not been tagged in, ran into the ring and placed Ford into the Full Nelson.

The referee called for the bell as Lashley would not let go of the hold, ending the match in a disqualification. McIntyre then entered the ring and starting fighting with Lashley in a preview of what will happen at Backlash.

McIntyre and Lashley had to be restrained by WWE trainees who were watching Raw from ringside. McIntyre fought off some of the trainees and Lashley took him down with a Spear. Eventually the trainees were able to end the brawl after more entered the ring.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Also on Raw, NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Natalya and Nia Jax faced off in a Triple Threat match to determine who will face Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship at Backlash.

Flair was able to place Jax into the Figure-Eight but Natalya broke things up and then applied the Sharpshooter to Flair before Jax re-entered the fight.

Jax won the highly-competitive match after she nailed Flair with a Leg Drop and delivered a Samoan Drop to Natalya for the three count.

Other moments from Raw included The IIconics attacking Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross; Angel Garza defeating Kevin Owens after he attacked Owens before the match started; The Street Profits defeating The Viking Raiders in a golf competition; Seth Rollins' disciples Murphy and Austin Theory defeating Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo; Edge stating he will dig deep to defeat Randy Orton at Backlash; and Apollo Crews defeating Andrade to become the new United States Champion.

Crews was able to withstand Andrade's attacks on his injured knee and won the match after delivering a Standing Moonsault followed by a Shooting Star Press. This is Crews' first championship win in WWE.