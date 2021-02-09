WWE Champion Drew McIntyre faced Randy Orton and got revenge on his former best friend Sheamus on Raw.

McIntyre took on Orton in the main event on Monday after the champ learned that he will be defending his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber structure at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Feb. 21.

Shane McMahon returned to Raw and announced the Elimination Chamber match along with McIntyre's opponents, who include former WWE Champions Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Mr. Money in the Bank, The Miz and Sheamus.

Sheamus betrayed McIntyre last week by taking him out with a Brogue Kick. Sheamus said he was no longer McIntyre's friend and wanted the WWE Championship. McMahon promised McIntyre that he will still get a one-on-one match against Sheamus.

McIntyre and Orton had a physical match that was interrupted by Sheamus, who entered the ringside area to watch the action. Sheamus ended the bout by entering the ring and taking out Orton with a Brogue Kick that was meant for McIntyre.

McIntyre responded by knocking out Sheamus with a Claymore as Raw went off the air.

Bad Bunny also appeared on Raw as he accompanied Damian Priest to the ring for his match against Angel Garza. Bad Bunny has been feuding with The Miz and his tag team partner John Morrison since the Royal Rumble in January.

The Miz and Morrison joined Garza for his match and repeatedly tried to help him defeat Priest. Bad Bunny, tired of the interference, grabbed The Miz's Money in the Bank briefcase and threw it into the ring.

Morrison went after the briefcase, which caused the referee to toss him and The Miz from the ringside area. Priest then took advantage of a distracted Garza and nailed him with the Reckoning to win the match.

Charlotte Flair faced her rival Lacey Evans, who is being mentored by Charlotte Flair's father, living legend Ric Flair.

Ric Flair and Evans, before the match started, told Charlotte Flair that their relationship was only professional. Charlotte Flair then shot down the duo's offer to become a tag team with Evans.

Evans attacked Charlotte Flair from behind and threw her into the steel steps before their match officially started. Charlotte Flair was disqualified during the bout after she wouldn't stop attacking Evans in the corner, giving Evans the win.

Evans will now get to challenge Asuka for her Raw Women's Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event.

Other moments from Raw included Styles defeating Hardy; Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day defeating T-Bar and Slapjack of Retribution; Edge stating that he won't make his WrestleMania decision until after Elimination Chamber; Keith Lee defeating Matt Riddle before both men were attacked by United States Champion Bobby Lashley; Lana defeating Nia Jax in a Tables match; and Naomi defeating Shayna Baszler.