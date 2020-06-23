WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was given a new challenger in the form of his former tag team partner Dolph Ziggler on Raw.

McIntyre kicked things off on Monday and said that he was looking towards the future after defeating Bobby Lashley at Backlash and Raw last week.

Ziggler interrupted the champ and confirmed that himself and Robert Roode have been traded from SmackDown to Raw in exchange for AJ Styles. The Show Off mentioned McIntyre's less than successful past in the WWE and how he is responsible for McIntyre's resurgence.

Ziggler said that he was owed a championship match. McIntyre accepted his challenge for a bout at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event on July 19 but warned Ziggler that he will do anything to remain WWE Champion.

Randy Orton was anointed the greatest wrestler ever by living legend Ric Flair. The Viper had defeated Edge at Backlash in what WWE called The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever and injured Edge's best friend Christian last week with help from Ric Flair.

Big Show then arrived onto the scene and expressed his anger over what Orton has done to Edge and Christian. Big Show threatened to break every bone in Orton's body and wanted to fight but Orton exited the ring with Ric Flair

Orton then said that what happens next to Big Show is on him.

Raw Women's Champion Asuka defended her title against Charlotte Flair on a Raw where multiple championships were on the line.

Charlotte Flair, before the match, had brawled with Nia Jax and injured her left arm in the process. Jax was attempting to hold Raw hostage after her controversial loss to Asuka last week.

Charlotte Flair fought through the injury and was in control against Asuka until The Empress of Tomorrow started focusing on her left arm. Asuka applied multiple submission holds and forced The Queen to tap out after using the Asuka Lock. Charlotte Flair was later confronted backstage by Jax who attacked her once again.

Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks defended their titles against The IIconics. Bayley is also the SmackDown Women's Champion, maker her the most dominant woman in all of WWE. She has started to give herself the nickname of Bayley Dos Straps.

Bayley and Banks too care of business quickly and won the match after Banks forced Peyton Royce of The IIconics to tap out to the Bank Statement.

Banks, afterwards, said that she also would like two championships like Bayley and challenged Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship at Extreme Rules. Asuka greeted Banks and accepted the challenge until she was attacked and also placed into the Bank Statement.

Other moments from Raw included Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits successfully defending their titles against The Viking Raiders; Akira Tozawa defeating R-Truth to become the new 24/7 Champion after Lashley took out Truth; Natalya forming a partnership with Lana and defeating Liv Morgan; United States Champion Apollo Crews defeating Shelton Benjamin after not accepting MVP's offer to join him; Lashley attacking Crews with the Full Nelson; and Rey Mysterio returning with his son Dominik to fight off Seth Rollins and his disciples with help from Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo.