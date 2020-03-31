WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Edge and The Undertaker and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch made their final statements on Raw before heading into WrestleMania 36 on Saturday and Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lesnar was joined by by his advocate Paul Heyman who stood behind him and spoke while The Beast looked into the camera holding the WWE Championship.

Heyman said that every year around this time Lesnar is a world champion heading into WrestleMania, consistently making him the man to beat at WWE's biggest event.

Heyman guaranteed that Lesnar would be back in the same position next year and will defeat Drew McIntyre. Heyman complimented McIntyre but said he will end up like all of Lesnar's other victims.

Edge, meanwhile, gave a more personal interview backstage where he addressed his WrestleMania 36 opponent Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match.

The Hall of Famer spoke about his career, returning from injury, how he was going to leave again until Orton attacked his wife, fellow Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix , and took issues with The Viper's comments about how he is a junkie for wrestling.

"If you're not a junkie for this, then you're just taking up space. You're in my way," Edge said.

The Undertaker commented on his Boneyard match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. It is still unknown what exactly a Boneyard match will entail.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Deadman was noticeably not wearing his normal black hat and trench coat and was instead donning a leather jacket and skull cap.

The Undertaker said that Styles' comments about his age doesn't affect him, but that The Phenomenal One will pay the ultimate price for mentioning his wife Michelle McCool. The living legend stated that Styles is jealous that McCool performed his finishing move The Styles Clash better during her career.

The Undertaker invited Styles to bring his O.C. partners Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to the fight and declared that they will all rest in peace. The Undertaker then displayed a tombstone that was made with Styles' name on it.

Lynch introduced a replay of her historic match against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at last year's WrestleMania 35 where The Man became Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion. Lynch has held the Raw Women's Championship ever since, bringing her reign to a full, dominating year.

As Lynch started to discuss her WrestleMania 36 opponent Shayna Baszler, the Queen of Spades ambushed the champ from behind and choked her out using the Kirifuda Clutch.

Baszler then lifted Lynch up and violently slammed her into the side of the announcer's table before she held up the Raw Women's Championship in celebration.

Other moments from Raw included Aleister Black defeating Jason Cade; WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka defeating Kayden Carter; and Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and Kevin Owens defeating Seth Rollins , Angel Garza and Austin Theory.

The Street Profits were originally set to defend their Raw Tag Team Championships against Garza and United States Champion Andrade who are both managed by Zelina Vega.

Vega announced on Raw that Andrade is out with an injury and is unable to compete at WrestleMania. Theory, who hails from NXT, will be taking his spot alongside Garza in the match.