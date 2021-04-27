Braun Strowman was able to fight his way into the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash and Charlotte Flair avoided suspension on Raw.

Strowman and McIntyre, despite joining forces last week against T-Bar and Mace, could not get along as Raw began on Monday. The duo were once again scheduled to face T-Bar and Mace but Strowman demanded that he could take on the towering grapplers alone.

The 2-on-1 Handicap match ended in a disqualification after T-Bar and Mace wouldn't stop double teaming Strowman in the corner. McIntyre came down to the ring and the regularly scheduled Tag Team match was underway.

The Monster Among Men and The Scottish Warrior were in control of the bout when Strowman started to perform the Strowman Express outside the ring. The move involves Strowman running around the ring and bulldozing any opponent in his way.

McIntyre accidentally took out Strowman with a Clothesline as Strowman was going after T-Bar. This allowed T-Bar and Mace to win the match by count out. Strowman was upset afterwards and performed the Running Powerslam on McIntyre.

Strowman and McIntyre were then placed into the main event against each other. If Strowman could defeat McIntyre, he would be added to the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash between Bobby Lashley and McIntyre on May 16.

Lashley, the current WWE Champion and his manager MVP, were upset at the decision and were ringside for McIntyre vs. Strowman.

The champ and MVP got involved in the match as they tried to help McIntyre win. MVP was able to pull McIntyre out of the Running Powerslam and was punched by Strowman afterwards.

McIntyre got ready to end things with the Claymore, but he was distracted by a returning T-Bar and Mace. This allowed Braun Strowman to nail McIntyre with the Running Powerslam and win the match. Strowman and Lashley stared each other down as Raw went off the air.

Flair, who was suspended last week after she attacked a referee, was allowed back into the ThunderDome by WWE official Sonya Deville.

Deville brought Flair to the ring where she apologized for her actions and to referee Eddie Orengo. Deville, who has been going against Pearce's decisions in recent weeks, then lifted Flair's suspension.

The Queen also had Orengo apologize to her for missing Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley's interference in her match against Asuka.

Ripley was in action with Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler against Asuka, Naomi and Lana.

Jax and Baszler's rivals Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke came down to the ringside area and threw a bucket of water onto Baszler. The water also caused Jax to slip and fall, but the tag champs quickly recovered.

Ripley was dominant and performed the Riptide on Naomi and then later Lana. Ripley tagged in Jax who nailed Lana with a Leg Drop to win the match. Ripley, Jax and Baszler then all held up their championships in celebration.

Deville, upset at Rose and Brooke for their actions, placed Rose in a match against Flair.

Flair was able to weather Rose's offense but was distracted by arguing with referee Orengo. Flair was still able to win the match, however, after hitting Rose with the Natural Selection.

Other moments from Raw included Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day and Damian Priest throwing tomatoes at The Miz, John Morrison, Elias and Jaxson Ryker before defeating them in a Six Man Tag Team match; Humberto Carrillo getting revenge on United States Champion Sheamus; Randy Orton agreeing to team up with Riddle as RKBro; RKBro defeating Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander; and Alexa Bliss stating that its time for her creepy doll Lilly to start playing with the rest of WWE.