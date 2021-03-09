Newly crowned WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defended his title against The Miz on Raw.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bout on Monday was a rematch after Lashley handily defeated The Miz for the title last week in a Lumberjack match.

Lashley kicked off Raw by arriving at the ThunderDome with his group The Hurt Business, which includes manager MVP and Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

The champ gave an interview about how he has waited 16 years to become WWE Champion and how he will remain champion heading into WrestleMania 37. Lashley warned the locker room that what he does to The Miz will happen to anybody who challenges him.

The Miz came out first for the rematch and was joined by his partner, John Morrison. The A-Lister complained of having to compete in a Lumberjack match last week.

Lashley dominated the match and did not fall for any of The Miz 's tricks. Lashley at one point sent The Miz face first into the outside ring post.

Lashley ended the match by making The Miz tap out to The Hurt Lock to remain WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre was asked backstage about being the presumptive next challenger for the WWE Championship and criticized Lashley for having only defeated The Miz. McIntyre was then ambushed by his former friend and now rival Sheamus, leading to a No Disqualification match between the grapplers.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The two former friends brutalized each other using a number of weapons such as kendo sticks, steel chairs, the steel ring steps and more. Sheamus stretched out McIntyre's face with a unique submission move known as The Dublin Smile.

McIntyre and Sheamus picked up a set of steel steps and collided with each other. The move ended the match in a no-contest as both men were knocked out.

Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defended their titles against Naomi and Lana. Jax introduced her new sommelier Reginald, who was recently fired by SmackDown's Carmella. Reginald accompanied Jax and Baszler to the ring and tried to help them win the match.

Reginald was able to distract Lana and Naomi, which allowed Jax to knock Naomi off the ring apron. Jax then won the match after taking Lana out with a Powerbomb.

Randy Orton competed in the main event against AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One mocked Orton before their match and the issues he has been having with Alexa Bliss after he set her partner The Fiend Bray Wyatt on fire in December.

The Viper and Styles had a highly competitive match. Orton got ready to deliver the RKO but Styles' towering bodyguard Omos pulled Styles out of the ring. Orton was then confronted by Bliss on a video screen.

Bliss started playing with a jack-in-the-box and lit a match, which caused flames to erupt from the ring posts. Orton then started to cough up a black substance.

Styles took advantage of the situation and nailed Orton with a Phenomenal Forearm to win the match. Raw went off the air as Bliss laughed at Orton.

Other moments from Raw included Shane McMahon apologizing to Braun Strowman before he later mocked Strowman's intelligence; Xavier Woods of The New Day defeating Benjamin; and United States Champion Riddle defeating Slapjack of Retribution.